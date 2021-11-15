GeForce Now is limiting some games below 60 FPS in the “Priority” category

It would be a solution between graphics quality and performance, according to NVIDIA

NVIDIA has released a new GeForce Now subscription plan a few weeks ago. Call of “RTX 3080“, this category offers streaming games up to 1440p and 120 FPS. The basic plan offers 1080p and 60 FPS. But that’s not quite the frame rate that gamers are getting via streaming.

Called “Priority”, this plan guarantees priority access to servers, longer sessions to play and RTX effects, in addition to 1080p and 60 FPS. According to the website of Abya, operator of GeForce Now in Brazil, the plan is already sold out. Some subscribers in this category are complaining that streamings are not running at 60 FPS and this is not just their impression, as the NVIDIA itself confirmed that they “capped” the games.

Redditor LizzieLovesDaGlizzy started a discussion about the matter, as he was playing Guardians of the Galaxy at 50 FPS and Cyberpunk 2077 at 45 FPS. In his mind, either his connection was out of order, or it could be a bug. After contacting NVIDIA, he received an email from the company stating that this is not a bug and the games are capable of this amount of frames per second.

The discussion among everyone in the post leads them to believe that this limitation happened after the announcement of the RTX 3080 category by GeForce Now (which has no forecast to get here) and that the company must want to take subscribers to this more expensive category, limiting the cheapest. This plan is priced at $100 and promises streaming up to 1440p and 120 FPS.



However, NVIDIA itself released a list with some games that do not run well at 60 FPS because of the relationship between quality and optimization. The games below are at their best settings and frames per second (OPS – Optimal Playable Settings).

Dauntless 55 FPS

Fenyx Rising Immortals 48 FPS

Cyberpunk 2077 45 FPS

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 45 FPS

Jurassic World Evolution 50 FPS

Dyson Sphere Program 50 FPS

Valheim 50 FPS

Path of Exile 50 FPS

Outriders 55 FPS

Kenshi 50 FPS

Biomutant 50 FPS

Dying Light 50 FPS

It is not yet known whether this issue will extend to more games in the Priority plan, nor whether it already affects those who subscribe to the most expensive RTX 3080 category. Europe. The truth is that what is happening is false advertising, as the description of the plan features the 60 FPS.

