Get ready to see the longest lunar eclipse of the century and the last of 2021

The next partial lunar eclipse, which will hide 97% of the natural satellite on November 19 this year, will be the longest in the century. While some phenomena of the type last for minutes or even an hour, this one will last for more than three hours. Specifically 3:28:23, according to NASA.

In Brazil, it will be possible to see around 2h, as the moon will already be well below the horizon during the second half of the event. According to Espaço Ciência, the phenomenon can be seen from Pernambuco. According to data from the “Time and Date” platform, the partial eclipse can be seen from Recife as of 3:02 am, with a maximum eclipse around 4:46 am and a final eclipse at 4:51 am, totaling about 1:50 am.

Hours vary by location in the country. In São Paulo, for example, it will start at 3 am, ending shortly after 5 am. In Manaus, it will start at 2 am, ending after 5:40 am. The further west of the country, the longer the event will be. The observation will also depend on the climatic conditions of the regions.

Why do eclipses occur?

Schematic description of the lunar eclipse – REPRODUCTION/ALL MATTER

Lunar eclipses occur when the Moon, Sun and Earth briefly line up, blocking the sun’s rays that usually reach the surface of the planet’s natural satellite. This generates a shadow that covers the Moon little by little. At dawn on the 19th, the Earth’s shadow will hide 97% of the Full Moon, which is why the phenomenon is called “partial eclipse”.

It is also possible for the natural satellite to turn red, a phenomenon known as the “Blood Moon”. The hue of red will depend on pollution, clouds and debris in the Earth’s atmosphere. When a total eclipse occurs right after a volcanic eruption, for example, particles in the atmosphere will make the Moon appear darker than normal.

Check out the step by step of the eclipse in Recife:

03:02

penumbral eclipse begins

The Earth’s penumbra begins to touch the face of the moon.

4:18 am

partial eclipse begins

The partial eclipse of the moon begins. It will be close to the horizon, so it is recommended to have a clear view to the west-northwest.

4:47 am

Maximum Eclipse in Recife

This is the moment when the eclipse reaches its greatest magnitude while the entire Moon is above the horizon in Recife. The true peak of this eclipse cannot be seen in Recife because the Moon is below the horizon at this time. Therefore, it is recommended to go to a high point or with clear vision in a west-northwest direction.

4:51 am

put of the moon

The combination of a very low moon and total eclipse phase makes the moon so dark that it may disappear from sight for some time before it sets.