Gilberto Gil speaks to Fantástico about election to ABL

Elected as one of the new immortals of the ABL (Brazilian Academy of Letters), Gilberto Gil, 79, hopes that the institution will take a stand in defense of plurality and democracy.

“It is my expectation that the Academy will increasingly position itself in the direction of defending democracy, plurality, respect between the various layers of formation in society”, declared the singer and composer in an interview with “Fantástico” today.

He was also moved when talking about the fight against racism and the meaning of his election to the ABL:

When the Academy welcomes me, it welcomes the one it knows who it is. The appreciation I have for the black-mestizo formation of Brazilian society. The problems related to that and the need for positioning in relation to these problems, which has been a constant in my life.”

Gil added: “Brazilian society expects this type of commitment from the Academy.”

Questioned by Poliana Abritta about how Brazilians can take faith in a difficult time, the singer declared that “the meaning of faith, regardless of beliefs and conventions” is when there is perception and values ​​and distinctions between right and wrong and good and bad” The new immortal even completed:

Faith is greater than religion.”

Gil also spoke about how he faced the pandemic.

“I was afraid of not being fully prepared to be on stage again, because the pandemic was a moment of great physical and psychic prominence.”

The new immortal from ABL also celebrated his return to the stage, on tour. “Returning to assume leading positions in life”.

The ABL (Academia Brasileira de Letras) elected Gilberto Gil as the house’s new immortal, with 21 votes. The 79-year-old singer-songwriter occupies chair 20, whose patron is physician and journalist Joaquim Manuel de Macedo.

Gil replaces journalist Murilo Melo Filho, who died in May 2020. The artist disputed the position with poet and composer Salgado Maranhão (7 votes) and writer Ricardo Daudt (no vote). With the election of the artist, ABL now has two black members: Gilberto Gil and academician Domício Proença Filho.