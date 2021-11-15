Giovanna trades Cristiano for Angel on hot night · TV News

In Verdades Secretas 2, Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) uses Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) to immerse herself in a sexual fantasy in which she has sex with her great rival, Angel (Camila Queiroz). In Globoplay’s soap opera, the platinum patrician demands that the investigator give details about how the protagonist acts in bed.

The fantasy between the two it’s in chapter 18 , which arrived on Globo’s streaming platform on November 3rd. In an intimate moment with the former civil police officer, Alex’s daughter (Rodrigo Lombardi) surprises him with a request: “Fuck with me the same way you fuck with Angel”.

“Hey, what’s it like to have sex with Angel? It’s to have sex”, retorts Cristiano. She then asks what her rival’s lips look like. “Smooth. What question is that?”, the detective reacts strangely. “Give me a kiss like hers”, asks Bruno’s sister (João Vitor Silva), next.

“How do you touch it?” insists the platinum. “What’s this, Giovanna? It’s over, it’s over. You’re obsessed with Angel, she can’t get out of your head”, shoots the Blanche Models model. The rich girl tries to explain herself, and the investigator embarks on the sexual fantasy.

“I thought something was wrong, but now I understand. You want me to treat you exactly as I treat Angel. I kiss her like that, gently. I kiss her neck”, begins to narrate Cristiano, while the blonde imagines fuck the enemy.

Watch an excerpt:

MUNDO BRASIL FOR EVERYTHING GIOVANNA AND ANGEL IN SECRET TRUTHS THERE IS JUST HERE MY GOD THE ENEMYS TO LOVERS THAT I ASKEDpic.twitter.com/c764NwPQrG — ً (@harleenrobbie) November 4, 2021

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 17th and then on December 1st and 15th.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#81 – Christian and Barbara Experience Family Disaster in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Secret Truths and other soap operas.