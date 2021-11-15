Globoplay’s bet, A Usurpadora was already a stone in Globo’s shoe

1999 was not a good year for Globo. While most of its soap operas failed in ratings, the network saw its main competitor thrive in prime time with the Mexican phenomenon The Usurpadora airing for the first time on SBT. The Latin plot, which was once a stone in the channel’s shoe, is now Globoplay’s bet, with its premiere this Monday (15).

Sold at that time to 120 countries, A Usurpadora, in Brazil, reached audience rates between 19 and 21 points, according to Ibope, when each point was equivalent to around 80 thousand viewers in Greater São Paulo. The numbers were revealed in a report by Andréa de Lima, in May 1999, for Folha de S. Paulo.

Sometimes, the attraction matched Globo’s unpublished plots. Shown at 6 pm, Força de um Desejo was widely praised, but it didn’t get a large audience, with averages between 20 and 23 points, the lowest ever recorded in the range so far. At 20h, the failure was repeated with Suave Veneno, which ranged between 35 and 38 points – also the least seen in his schedule.

The “global” crisis would only be stopped in the second half, when Terra Nostra, a super production signed by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, entered the scene. Even the history of immigrants struggled to stop the success of the plot headed by Gaby Spanic. The first chapters of the telenovela faced the final stretch of A Usurpadora in the competition.

In an interview with reporter Sônia Apolinário, from O Estado de S. Paulo, Terra Nostra director Jayme Monjardim did not overlook the Mexican potential. “As long as SBT’s soap opera doesn’t end, its audience won’t change channels”, he admitted. “And they’re averaging 20 rating points, which is a number you can’t underestimate.”

Even though it did not win the numbers of the Globo soap operas, A Usurpadora gave the network a lot of headaches, removing a considerable portion of viewers from it. On SBT, the folhetim did a double with the Programa do Ratinho, also very popular at the time.

At the time, even the Mexican star was asked to give an opinion on the productions here. “In Brazilian soap operas, there are so many subplots that you don’t know who the protagonists are. In Mexico, things are simpler”, analyzed Gabriela Spanic, visiting São Paulo to promote the soap opera. The testimony was given to Alexandre Maron, from Folha de S.Paulo.

The success made the story of the rival twins become a wildcard for SBT, always used in order to raise the rates of their programming. The first rerun was in the afternoon, in 2000, the year after the first showing. In the second rerun, in 2005, also in the afternoon, he again caused problems for Globo: on some occasions he won Ties de Família, then on display at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo.

After 22 years, it was Globo’s turn to enjoy this success. Available in the streaming catalog starting tomorrow, A Usurpadora was originally shown by Televisa in 1998. It features Gaby Spanic as sisters Paulina and Paola Bracho, who change their lives after meeting each other as adults. The first one, the good one, falls in love with her bad sister’s husband, Carlos Daniel, played by Fernando Colunga.