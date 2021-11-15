Gomes: ‘Red Bull takes a hit with Hamilton’s victory at Interlagos’ – 11/15/2021

Lewis Hamilton’s epic victory at the São Paulo GP this Sunday (14) keeps the dispute for the Driver’s World title open. With three races to go in the season, 14 points separate the Briton from leader Max Verstappen. If the scenario seemed favorable to Red Bull and the Dutchman, the result of the race at Interlagos shows that nothing is defined.

At the End of Chat F1, post-race live from UOL Sport —with journalists Fábio Seixas and Flavio Gomes— the commentators spoke about the impact of Hamilton’s historic victory in this final stretch of the season and the balance that marks the dispute for the title.

“It’s a historic victory for Hamilton at Interlagos. Of course, the 14-point advantage that Verstappen has must not be diminished at any time, but, without a doubt, it’s a blow that Red Bull takes. Everything was conspiring against Hamilton this year weekend,” said Gomes.

Seixas cited the contrast between the reactions of Verstappen and Hamilton at the end of the race in São Paulo. “At the moment Hamilton was giving the interview with the Brazilian flag, there was an image of Verstappen a little crestfallen. Verstappen still has a few fingers in the world cup, but he hoped to leave Interlagos in a much better condition. went to sleep yesterday [sábado] with 21 points [de vantagem] in the lead of the championship, starting in second and with Hamilton in tenth. It leaves Interlagos with just 14 points ahead of English. It was a shock. At that first moment, Verstappen was in a state of shock,” said the columnist for UOL.

For Gomes, it’s not possible to point out a big favorite to take the cup. “We can’t underestimate Verstappen in these three races. There are 14 points ahead. It’s no small feat in the final stretch of a world championship. But we also can never forget to take into account, with two new races on the calendar, the experience of the Hamilton, the moment he lives, with an exuberant driving, and the guy’s repertoire,” he said.

Seixas highlighted the unpredictability of the championship, even on tracks where there were clear favorites. “Mercedes expected a victory in the United States, which went to Verstappen. Then, Red Bull came roostering for high-altitude races. In Mexico, it got the victory. In São Paulo, in a race in which the theoretical advantage it was for Red Bull and with Hamilton starting back there, Hamilton won. How lucky we are to follow this season. What a hell of a championship. Hamilton did almost something unbelievable this Sunday at Interlagos,” he pointed out.

For the three final races, Seixas pointed out that it is impossible to say if any of the tracks favors a car. “Formula 1 has never raced in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. In Abu Dhabi, the track has undergone modifications. So there are two completely new places and no one knows what to expect there. , especially in these next two races, it’s frivolous,” he concluded.

Don’t miss it! The next edition of End of Chat F1 it will be on November 21st, after the Qatar GP.