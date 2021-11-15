The light and fun atmosphere marked Inter’s locker room as soon as the 2-1 victory over Athletico ended this Saturday, in Beira-Rio. So much so that Víctor Cuesta even allowed himself to “interrupt” coach Diego Aguirre’s speech of thanks to Edenilson, who scored the two goals in the Colorado triumph over Paraná.

When Aguirre wished him luck at the wheel in the call to Brazil, the defender, who is Argentinian, made an “alert” for Tuesday’s match between Argentina and Brazil in the qualifiers:

“Congratulate everyone for the excellent triumph. Ed, good luck with your summons. You’ve helped us a lot today,” said Aguirre, before Cuesta erupted in laughter in the dressing room:

“Good luck nothing, let’s go Argentina”, he joked – see:

Look at Cuesta “Good luck nothing” ” Let’s Argentina ” pic.twitter.com/iQHarkcNOu — #BarColorado (@BarColorado) November 14, 2021

Edenilson presented himself this Sunday to the technical committee of the Brazilian team led by Tite, but could be on the field on Wednesday, 19:00, away from home, against Cuiabá.

Edenilson in the area! Midfielder just arrived and has already found the coaching staff and teammates 🇧🇷⚽ Photos: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/osg27mFWUc — CBF Football (@CBF_Futebol) November 14, 2021

Check out the backstage of the victory in a video released by Inter: