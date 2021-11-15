Google Assistant adopts “Red” and “Orange” voices to avoid gender pattern

The Google Assistant tool received an update last week that features a new Portuguese voice option. Now, in addition to the traditional female voice, a male voice has been added.

Google’s classic female voice was named “Red”, while the new voice was named “Orange”. The company said in a statement that the reason for the choice is to avoid gender stereotypes that “usually be associated with virtual assistants, voice options will be sorted by color rather than gender.”

How to configure

To change the sound of speech, just go to the Google app, click on your profile picture and go to “Settings”. Go to “Google Assistant”, click on the option “Voice of the Assistant” and then go to the option “Orange” if you want to check the new voice or “Red” if you prefer to continue with the classic.

You can choose to directly ask Google Assistant to show you the option to change the option on your smartphone. To do this, just say “ok Google, change assistant’s voice”, and the system will immediately change the assistant’s voice.