Grêmio may have three more absences due to injury for the match against Bragantino | Guild

In addition to suffering the 18th defeat in the Brazilian Championship, Grêmio left Independência with more problems for the duel with Bragantino, this Tuesday, at the Arena. Midfielder Lucas Silva and defender Ruan left the match with physical problems and will be reevaluated. Kannemann is also doubt.

The Argentinian defender felt, during the warm-up period, the pain in his hip, an injury he has lived with throughout the season, and was out of the game. Juan took over at the last minute and formed the central defense duo with Pedro Geromel in the 3-1 defeat.

Ruan and Lucas Silva’s problems were revealed by soccer runner-up Denis Abrahão after the defeat. The defender gave way to center forward Churín with pain apparently due to a blow to his hip, while the defensive midfielder was replaced by left-back Diogo Barbosa.

– Douglas Costa is injured, Lucas Silva, I think he was injured, he couldn’t stand the pain in his groin, in the adductor as well. Ruan got hurt too, we had to improvise. It’s a difficult moment, but let’s not throw in the towel, let’s go until the last round – said Abrahão.

1 of 1 Lucas Silva in Grêmio defeat — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Lucas Silva in Grêmio defeat — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

For the defense, if the two defenders cannot act, Rodrigues and Paulo Miranda are the options available to coach Vagner Mancini. In midfield, Thiago Santos could return in the vacancy of Lucas Silva.

Grêmio no longer has Gabriel Chapecó, Villasanti and Borja, all of them called up to play in the World Cup qualifiers against Brazil, Paraguay and Colombia, respectively. And Douglas Costa, who suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh.

The Grêmio cast performed again on Sunday morning at CT Luiz Carvalho. This Monday, Vagner Mancini is in charge of the last training session for the duel against Bragantino. The match takes place at 18:00 on Tuesday, at Arena, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.