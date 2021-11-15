GTA San Andreas The Definitive Edition: see comparison between console versions

Versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch were analyzed

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was one of the most anticipated games of November, mainly because of the nostalgia generated in most players who tried the original versions. After its release on November 11th, some people liked the remastering that was done on the games while others complained about the work done by the Rockstar Games, even considering the amount charged by the company, which is equal to that of a AAA launch game.

To show you how the version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas The Definitive Edition, the channel ElBit Analyst at the YouTube carried out a comparison with all console versions, which includes Playstation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. Check out the video posted on the channel below.

The resolution and frame rate in each version is as follows:

Playstation 4: 1080 dynamic at 30 FPS

1080 dynamic at 30 FPS PlayStation 4 Pro: Dynamic 1080p at 30 FPS (Quality) / Dynamic 900p at ~50 (Performance)

Dynamic 1080p at 30 FPS (Quality) / Dynamic 900p at ~50 (Performance) PlayStation 5: Dynamic 4K at 30 FPS (Quality) / Dynamic 1800p at 60 FPS (Performance)

Dynamic 4K at 30 FPS (Quality) / Dynamic 1800p at 60 FPS (Performance) Xbox one: 720p at 30 FPS

720p at 30 FPS Xbox One X: 1440p at 30 FPS

1440p at 30 FPS Xbox Series S: 1440p at 30 FPS (Quality) / 1080p at 60 FPS (Performance)

1440p at 30 FPS (Quality) / 1080p at 60 FPS (Performance) Xbox Series X: Dynamic 4K at 30 FPS (Quality) / Dynamic 1800p at 60 FPS (Performance)

Dynamic 4K at 30 FPS (Quality) / Dynamic 1800p at 60 FPS (Performance) Nintendo Switch: 648p at 30 FPS in dock mode and portable mode

During the tests it was identified that the quality mode brings to the game better shadows, reflections and occlusion of the environment, the draw distance of the PlayStation 5 It’s from Xbox Series X are better than the other versions, but are still below expectations, since the Nintendo Switch it has the worst draw distance and also has worse textures than the other versions. Only versions for PS5 and Xbox Series have clouds in the environment.



– Continues after advertising –

The game features the same animations, physics and artificial intelligence as the original games, if you choose to play in the Xbox one or not Nintendo Switch, will suffer from a lot of dropped frames, staying below 25 FPS, the only consoles that can have a stable frame rate are the consoles Xbox generation in performance mode.

What did you think of the comparison? Are you playing any of the versions? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: see comparison between original and remastered version

In addition to better graphics, gameplay has been improved to improve the player experience.



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: ElAnalistaDeBits