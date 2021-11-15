Gui Araújo suggests that Rico is ‘half a man’ because he is gay

Gui Araújo caused anger from some fans of ‘The Farm 13’ with a controversial statement. he was talking to Dynho, Arcrebian, MC Gui and spoke of the number of men in the house, referring to Rich Melquiades as “half man”. Remember that Rico is openly gay.
The pawns recalled that the game started with 10 men and 11 women, with the entry of Sthe Matos in the first week. “This season is like this: ‘Four and a half men”, snapped Gui Araújo.
MC Gui laughed and Dynho and Valentina confirmed that they only had men. And Bill continued: “Just the four of us… We’re in extinction.”
See some reactions on the web!
