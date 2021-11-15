Gui Araújo suggests that Rico is ‘half a man’ because he is gay

Gui Araújo caused anger from some fans of ‘The Farm 13’ with a controversial statement. he was talking to Dynho, Arcrebian, MC Gui and spoke of the number of men in the house, referring to Rich Melquiades as “half man”. Remember that Rico is openly gay.

The pawns recalled that the game started with 10 men and 11 women, with the entry of Sthe Matos in the first week. “This season is like this: ‘Four and a half men”, snapped Gui Araújo.

MC Gui laughed and Dynho and Valentina confirmed that they only had men. And Bill continued: “Just the four of us… We’re in extinction.”

See some reactions on the web!

When Gui Araújo quoted “We have 4 and a half men” he was referring to himself as being through, Rico, for example, is more of a man than everyone else in the house. — Kelly Reis 🔥 (@KellyRe91791131) November 14, 2021

Gui Araújo, the mythomaniac, is talking about himself. He is the half man.— Marta Paolicchi (@mpaolic) November 14, 2021

#The farm Gui Araujo with Mc Gui and Dynho mocking Rico because Rico is gay. “We’re in 4 and a half men” Rico being gay…is much more of a man than all of them put together.— TV Talk (@ConversadeTV) November 14, 2021

the gui araujo saying that there were 4 and a half men left, meaning that the rich man is not a man ????? — gabe (@rajazeira) November 13, 2021

