Guilherme de Padua ‘hide’ after announcement of a documentary about Daniela Perez | celebrities

File/Globe Guilherme de Padua and actress Daniella Perez co-starred in “De Corpo e Alma” in 1992

Now a pastor in an evangelical church in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Guilherme de Pádua is no longer exposed on social media as he had been doing in recent years. Since the production of a documentary about actress Daniella Perez, brutally murdered at age 22 was announced, he has deleted his Instagram profile with 40,000 followers and created another, now private, with just over 600 people following.

Guilherme de Padua, who was convicted of the crime, also failed to update his YouTube channel, where he had been posting videos about his conversion for two years. In one of them, still on the air, makeup artist Juliana Lacerda, whom he married in 2017, gives a testimony about her marriage and rebuts criticism. “I thought of dissuading her from messing with this, but I’ve already been beaten by the press and I don’t want to be beaten by the boss either,” he wrote in the description of the video. In his old profile, Guilherme, 52 years old, even posed as a poster boy for an aesthetic clinic, where he and his wife received free treatment in exchange for publicity.

Directed by Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra, the documentary will bring out details about the murder of Daniella Perez and has the support and testimonies of the author Glória Perez, mother of the actress, and Raul Gazolla, her ex-husband, among others. “This series deals with important topics such as femicide, the blaming of the victim, the media circus, the details of the crime etc… but above all it tells the story of the struggle of a mother, who even after 30 years, continues to fight like a lion”, said the director when announcing the project.

A star of soap operas, Daniella was murdered in December 1992 by scissors by her then stage partner, Guilherme de Padua, who was partnered with her in “De corpo e alma” (written by Glória and which was on the air at the time ) and by his then wife, Paula Thomaz, in a crime that shocked the country. Five years after the murder, Guilherme and Paula were sentenced to 19 years and six months in prison. Subsequently, the sentence was reduced to six years.