Hamilton dedicates victory in São Paulo to Senna and Brazil | formula 1

Lewis Hamilton never hid his admiration for Ayrton Senna. This Sunday, the seven-time world champion had the chance to manifest this idolatry in action, and the place could not be different. After an epic victory at the São Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix, in which he started in tenth place after being punished and left behind the main rival of the season, Max Verstappen, the British driver raised the Brazilian flag and set the crowd on fire with a gesture immortalized by the Brazilian idol. After the race, he had no doubts about dedicating the achievement.

1 of 2 Lewis Hamilton celebrates victory at the São Paulo GP by repeating Ayrton Senna’s traditional gesture — Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory at the São Paulo GP repeating the traditional gesture of Ayrton Senna — Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

On social networks, Hamilton posted a photo of the moment he raised the Brazilian flag after the banner in Interlagos, and left a message: “Por Senna. Pelo Brasil”, in English.

After the victory, the British pilot even showed the helmet used especially for the São Paulo stage, where he also made a point of paying homage to Senna and Brazil. The trophy raised this Sunday, however, is not the only memory that the British driver will take from the weekend. That’s because he suffered two punishments in the qualifying phase, which resulted in loss of positions in the stage. Invigorated by the triumph, he didn’t hide his satisfaction at the result.

– We came to a track where we lost in 2019, we anticipated it would be very hot, but for some reason the car worked fantastically. Every weekend I try to put the car where we want it, but they (RBR) were way ahead in the last stage (in Mexico). I was really surprised because we were so close and when I passed Max I still had tires so I kept going. It was weird, not normal at all. But I’m happy – he said.

2 of 2 Lewis Hamilton shows audience Ayrton Senna’s helmet sashes after his win at Interlagos — Photo: Clive Mason/F1 via Getty Images Lewis Hamilton shows the audience Ayrton Senna’s sashes on his helmet after his victory at Interlagos — Photo: Clive Mason/F1 via Getty Images