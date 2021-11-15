Hamilton hunts Verstappen and achieves memorable victory in Brazil

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton escaped from the track in dispute for the tip in São Paulo (Video: Reproduction)

After all the shock and punishments that turned the weekend of the São Paulo GP into a small eternity, this Sunday’s race (14) had a strong responsibility for not disappointing. And, no surprise, it went far from disappointing. Lewis Hamilton flew again and, in less than 20 laps, was behind only Max Verstappen. From there, a direct confrontation between the two names of Formula 1 in 2021. It took a while, there was push and everything else until, finally, on lap 59, Hamilton put the Mercedes #44 aside in Descida do Lago and took the lead. Memorable victory of the seven-time world champion.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Hamilton is still in the fight for the championship. In less than ten laps, he had gone from tenth to third. In less than 20 seconds. He chased Verstappen for nearly 40 laps before he managed to get through. Before that, a collision in Lago led the leaders to go together to the escape area and to imagine the possibility of punishment for the Dutchman, who did not come. Calmly and on the track, Hamilton won one of the most unlikely races of his entire career. Verstappen took second place.

Valtteri Bottas, who was again passed at the start, managed to recover on the last leg and at least leave Sergio Pérez behind. The Finn completed the podium, but the Mexican put new tires at the end to take Hamilton’s fastest lap and finish fourth. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz left Ferrari fifth and sixth, while Pierre Gasly beat Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso. Lando Norris took the last stitch.

The Qatar GP debuts next week on a mysterious track that is Losail. At least it gets the F1 vibe up there.

O BIG PRIZE follows the São Paulo GP ‘in loco’ in Interlagos with journalists Fernando Silva and Gabriel Curty, as well as the entire team remotely. O GP also followed all the weekend’s track activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME. Formula 1 moves fast and returns next weekend in Losail, Qatar.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen almost crashed at Interlagos (Photo: Reproduction)

F1 IN SÃO PAULO: HAMILTON WINS THE RACE, VERSTAPPEN 2nd | Briefing

Check out how the São Paulo GP was:

The many doubts about the choice of tires for the start were answered just before the presentation lap with 19 of the 20 riders dressed in medium compounds. Only Yuki Tsunoda decided to go with the soft ones. At 2:03 pm (Brasilia time), as usual, green lights and the start for the Brazilian stage.

The many doubts about the choice of tires for the start were answered just before the presentation lap with 19 of the 20 riders dressed in medium compounds. Only Yuki Tsunoda decided to go with the soft ones. At 2:03 pm (Brasilia time), as usual, green lights and the start for the Brazilian stage.

As happened seven days earlier in Mexico, Max Verstappen flew at the start and did not recognize the presence of Valtteri Bottas, who quickly appeared in second and was pressured by Sergio Pérez. The Finn opened the door as he passed around the next curve and let the Mexican take second place. About that. Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris touched, and the McLaren driver got the worst of it with a flat tire.

Lewis Hamilton started in the same spirit as the sprint race: he already started leaving Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly behind – something that, by the way, Sebastian Vettel did too. Hamilton passed Vettel on the outside and on the second lap he was behind Carlos Sainz and, a lap later, he had cleared Charles Leclerc and was fourth. Further back, Tsunoda got the worst of it after a touch of Lance Stroll: AlphaTauri’s wreckage was left on the track. Without a front wing, he had to advance the first pit-stop.

Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll met in Interlagos (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

At the opening of lap six, before turn one, Bottas practically parked for Hamilton to take third place. Then safety car at the track to clear the wreckage from the crash between Stroll and Tsunoda. In fact, the track was quite dirty. With everyone glued together, Hamilton was leaning against Perez’s back. George Russell used the moment to enter the pit-stop and put on hard tyres.

While the cleaning was taking place, the safety car brought the cars into the pit-lane to turn each lap. Hamilton asked on the radio: “Tell Valtteri to follow me. Let’s get these guys,” he’d say. The safety car then went out for the ninth of 71 laps. Verstappen came out well and sniped with Hamilton getting in to try and attack Pérez immediately, but failed. Leclerc charged towards Bottas, who held fourth place. Overtaking itself was Tsunoda in Nicholas Latifi, but only for 17th place. Kimi Räikkönen, after starting from the pit-lane, was 16th. With hard tires after stopping, Norris was already 15th.

And it was from behind that the reason for a VSC came out: Mick Schumacher was the last because he had a touch with Räikkönen and got the worst: the whole front wing came out and soiled the track. Räikkönen escaped with luck having a puncture in his tyre. At the opening of the 14th lap, green flag again.

The return to the race came with the news that Tsunoda had been punished with 10s for his collision with Stroll. Meanwhile, Sainz put pressure on teammate Leclerc and Hamilton moved into the DRS zone to attack Pérez. The Mexican pushed hard and held on as long as he could, but Hamilton got the better of taking the first corner. Finished? Not! Pérez returned and retrieved the tip at Lake Bend. Striking impressive from Czech. But on the next lap, on the same stretch, Lewis did the same thing and quickly defended himself to take second place.

The restart of the São Paulo GP after the safety-car (Photo: Reproduction/F1 TV)

With 52 laps to go, Hamilton was now facing the wind and just 3s7 behind Verstappen. The fight was formatted and it was just a matter of time.

Before Hamilton had time to catch up to Verstappen, Bottas was moving into the DRS zone to spread his wing against Pérez, but he was unable to attack. Red Bull warned Max on the radio that Red Bull’s car was better than Mercedes’ in the middle sector while Hamilton had the upper hand where the straights were identified. The Dutchman started to complain about tire wear on lap 24.

Mercedes went ahead of the initial plan and called Hamilton into the pits on lap 27 for a quick pit-stop and hard tyres. Lewis came back in sixth, right behind Ricciardo. At this point, a lot of people had already entered the pits, but Verstappen would come a lap later, called in not to risk being caught in an undercut.

Although Hamilton lost some time behind Ricciardo, Verstappen’s return showed a different scenario: the advantage, which had not gone down from 3s, was now 1s5. Pérez stopped next, while Hamilton recorded the fastest lap of the race with 1min13s162.

Norris, who stopped on the second lap and already had more worn tyres, suffered when he ran into Sainz and Gasly with new rubber. The two passed quickly, while a piece of dirt flew off of Stroll’s Aston Martin and caused another VSC. This one, however, only lasted one lap.

After Bottas had stopped – who returned in front of Pérez and made a faster lap – Hamilton pulled over. At the opening of lap 31, the advantage of 1s quickly dropped. The value did not hold, but it was evident that the moment of the battle between the two title candidates was really approaching.

Another hot fight was the one for eighth place, with Ricciardo attacking Gasly, who was holding it. Detail was for Aston Martin’s strategy, which stopped early and took Vettel from ninth to 13th place. Alpine also didn’t help Fernando Alonso and performed a long pit-stop. At least, for the French, Esteban Ocon passed Tsunoda to take the last points position.

Norris made the second stop in the sequence to put on a new hard tyre, but it only served as a preview of what was to come on lap 41: the Red Bull that got ahead, reduced the second leg of the race, and stopped Verstappen to put in new hard tyres. At the exit of the pits, the Dutchman’s bad luck: Williams de Latifi left the pit-lane together and ahead.

At this point, Hamilton was leading the race and Mercedes had to respond. What did you do? He called Bottas on the next lap, but left Lewis longer. The fight was now also one of strategy, and Hamilton was just over 18s ahead. The Finn was unsure if it was the right thing, because he went back behind Leclerc, but quickly started to make a faster lap.

Hamilton entered 45 and left regretting the fact that Mercedes had put on hard tires instead of the medium he wanted. Engineer Peter Bonnington replied that the medium tires were wearing out quickly, but the truth is that the general feeling was that Mercedes had fallen into Red Bull’s thrown net. Bottas also didn’t like being on hard tires. “We just threw out an easy one-two,” he said.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen almost crashed at Interlagos (Photo: Reproduction)

Hamilton was flying on the track and finished crossing the pit straight on lap 47 just 0s5 behind. It was time to try the attack, not least because Lewis had the best lap of the race and, naturally, wore the tire for the final 24 laps. The seven-times champion attacked at Curva do Lago and signaled to overtake, but Max spread the word and the two were well off the track. A new discussion began for the stewards behind the scenes. Did Verstappen purposefully take Hamilton off the track when his rival was ahead? The commissioners immediately said it was under review.

But Hamilton didn’t seem down and he managed to do something that had been a problem for Mercedes all year: follow another car closely. Round and round in the same second, he dove into 58. He didn’t. It was again on 59. Now unappealable, on Descida do Lago. Lewis took the lead and immediately opened 1s5. A memorable comeback for the seven-times champion at Interlagos. Toto Wolff came to Bottas’ radio with a message: “Valtteri, go get him”.

Gasly was flying on the track, who made a firm maneuver over Ocon on lap 61 and Alonso on the next. Fundamental moves in the fight between AlphaTauri and Alpine in the championship.

Hamilton took the Brazilian flag after the victory and celebrated with the public (Photo: Reproduction/F1 TV)

When told that he received a black and white warning flag for moving down the straight after Hamilton’s stride, Verstappen also chose irony as his weapon: “Of course I did. Smile”. The fact is that Hamilton opened to win easily, while Bottas distanced himself from Pérez. So much so that Red Bull chose for the Mexican to try to take the fastest lap of Lewis.

At the Bandeirada, Hamilton, after winning an almost unbelievable race, repeated his childhood idol Ayrton Senna: he stopped next to a supervisor, picked up the Brazilian flag and waved it around in front of the public. Unforgettable. Verstappen crossed in second and with Bottas in third. Pérez did the fastest lap and finished fourth, while Leclerc, Sainz, Pierre Gasly, Ocon, Alonso and Norris closed the top-10.

In a week, Qatar. The championship is on fire.

Paddokkast #129: Everything you need to know about the São Paulo GP

Formula 1 2021, São Paulo GP, Interlagos, Race:

1 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:32:22.851 71 laps two M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda +10.496 3 V BOOTS Mercedes +13,576 4 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda +39,940 5 C LECLERC Ferrari +49,517 6 C SAINZ Ferrari +51,820 7 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda +1 back 8 AND OCON alpine +1 back 9 F ALONSO alpine +1 back 10 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes +1 back 11 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes +1 back 12 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari +1 back 13 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes +1 back 14 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari +1 back 15 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda +1 back 16 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes +1 back 17 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari +2 laps 18 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari +2 laps 19 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes abandoned 20 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes abandoned

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.