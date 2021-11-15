Hamilton overtakes Verstappen, wins the São Paulo GP and reduces the difference in the world

Lewis Hamilton won the São Paulo Grand Prix of Formula 1, the 19th stage of the season, held this Sunday (14), in Interlagos. It was Hamilton’s sixth win of the season, the third in Brazil.

With an overtake in the final stages of the race, Hamilton approaches Verstappen in the fight for the title of the season. Now 14 points separate leader Max Verstappen from second-placed Hamilton.

Verstappen was second, while Valtteri Bottas completed the podium in third position. The Finn from Mercedes started in pole position, but was overtaken by Verstappen right at the start.

Sergio Perez, from Red Bull, was fourth. The Mexican pitted in the final stages, put on new tires and secured the extra point for the fastest lap.

Ferrari performed well this sunny Sunday at Interlagos. Charles Leclerc finished fifth and Carlos Sainz sixth.

Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri, was placed seventh in a flawless weekend. On the other side of the pits, Yuki Tsunoda didn’t have a good day. The Japanese ended up beating Kimi Raikkonen in the opening laps and finished 15th.

Alpine beat McLaren again, this time at Interlagos. Esteban Ocon was the eighth and Fernando Alonso the ninth.

McLaren had to settle for Lando Norris’ point for 10th place. Daniel Ricciardo had problems with his Mercedes engine and abandoned the race. Another drop occurred with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

The race

Verstappen started well and took first position before the first corner. Bottas, starting from pole position, spread, lost time and was also overcome by Perez.

Hamilton started from the P10 and was already seventh at the end of the first lap. The Brit passed Vettel, then Ferrari duo Sainz and Leclerc, and took the P4 two rounds later.

On lap 5 Hamilton passed Bottas and took third position. Up front, Verstappen opened up the lead and was 1.4s ahead of Perez and five seconds off Hamilton.

The safety car was activated to remove debris from the AlphaTauri of Tsunoda no Esse do Senna. The Japanese started with the soft ones, but switched to the hard ones after he had his front wing damaged in touch with Stroll – Tsunoda was penalized in 10 seconds.

The safety car left the track on lap 10. Verstappen held the field well and maintained P1. The top positions were unchanged as Bottas blocked Ferrari’s attempt to approach Hamilton.

Schumacher had his front wing damaged after a touch with Raikkonen. The virtual safety car was activated to clean the track.

Hamilton and Perez had a wheel-to-wheel dispute for second place. Hamilton passed Perez at Esse, but the Mexican made a change on the opposite straight. A spin later, on the 18, Hamilton managed to overtake and stay ahead of the Red Bull driver.

Hamilton took over at P2, but Perez did a good team job holding the Brit. The advantage was almost four seconds when the seven-times champion managed to pass.

At the end of lap 26, Hamilton pitted for his pit-stop. The Brit put on hard tires and came back in sixth position.

Verstappen pitted on the next lap. The Red Bull driver returned ahead of Hamilton, but in a position to come under pressure from Hamilton.

The virtual safety car was activated to remove debris from Stroll’s car. The Canadian left pieces of his Aston Martin on the straight.

Bottas stopped on the next lap and returned in third, handing the lead to Verstappen. Hamilton was in second place.

The Mercedes driver couldn’t get close enough to Verstappen to use the DRS.

A few laps later, on 39, Verstappen pitted and swapped his old hard tires for new ones. Mercedes held Hamilton on the track for two laps and also put new hard on the Mercedes #44.

Hamilton put it aside on the opposite straight to pass the Dutchman, but Verstappen widened the exit from turn 4 and the two went off the track. The incident was noted by the commissioners.

On lap 60 Hamilton went over Verstappen and managed to overtake at turn 4. The Dutchman even tried to defend himself, but Hamilton took the lead in the race with 12 laps to go.

Hamilton quickly opened two seconds ahead of Verstappen and received the checkered flag nearly 10 seconds ahead of his 2021 title rival.

Verstappen finished second, while Bottas completed the podium in third. Perez pitted, put on new tires and secured the extra point for the fastest lap of the race.

Check out the result of the São Paulo F1 GP:

1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda)

3) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

4) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda)

5) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

6) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)

7) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda)

8) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault)

9) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault)

10) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes)

11) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

12) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

13) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes)

14) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

15) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda)

16) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes)

17) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari)

18) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari)

OUT) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes)

OUT) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

