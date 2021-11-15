Hamilton starts 10th, wins the São Paulo GP and reduces Red Bull’s advantage – 11/14/2021

Lewis Hamilton won the São Paulo GP. This Sunday (14), the Mercedes driver climbed nine positions and beat Max Verstappen, who led most of the race. Hamilton passed the Dutchman on lap 60. “It’s not over yet,” said the pilot after finishing fifth in Saturday’s sprint (13). By punishment for irregularity in the mobile wing, the Brit started 20th in the sprint, and, also by penalty, he started tenth in Brazil — leading a flawless race.

Red Bull started with quality, and Max Verstappen passed Valtteri Bottas, from Mercedes, right at the start. The Dutchman took the first position in redemption to the sprint race, in which the second Mercedes driver held the position and secured pole position. Verstappen led the race for most of the time, but the Dutchman didn’t.

After the victory, Hamilton took the Brazilian flag and repeated the historic gesture of Ayrton Senna. He walked around Interlagos with the flag in his hands and moved the crowd. Reginaldo Leme cried.

Contacts in S do Senna

At the start of the race, there were two shocks. Lando Norris closed Carlos Sainz, who couldn’t avoid contact. Norris’s tyre was flat, and the McLaren driver crashed in the 20th position to make the switch.

Tsunoda and Lance Stroll tangled up. The Japanese, who said he didn’t like the Interlagos circuit, put the car inside the S do Senna to pass the Aston Martin driver. Stroll, however, did the normal tangency and threw the car at the Japanese. Tsunoda needed to change the beak. Safety car on track and restarted. Tsunoda was punished +10s for the move.

After the restart, another accident: Mick Schumacher touched Kimi Raikkonen’s Alpha and broke the beak — which was dragged along the track releasing debris. Virtual safety car, then, entered the scene: all drivers started to run at 40% of the allowed speed. The virtual safety car is used to clean the track after minor accidents.

Hamilton x Perez

Sergio Perez took teamwork seriously. It made life very difficult for Lewis Hamilton, who reached the third position, behind only the two Red Bull drivers. On lap 18, Hamilton passed the Spaniard, who made the change. Both disputed space for a while, as the Brit, shortly after, overtook his opponent again and reached second place.

First stop

Verstappen and Hamilton complained about the rear of their cars for tire wear. Lewis went to the box on lap 27 and switched from medium to hard tires. He came back in sixth position. Verstappen stopped on the next lap, and Red Bull also opted for hard tyres.

The virtual safety car returned to the track when Lance Stroll’s car continued to unravel after the Tsunoda crash. The Japanese really lived up to his comment about the circuit: in addition to the collision problems, Tsunoda was doubled at the same time by world champions Vettel and Alonso.

Red Bull Undercut

Red Bull called up Verstappen for the second tire change ahead of schedule. Kept hard tires for the final of the race. Mercedes had a similar strategy. Two laps later, he called Hamilton into the pits. The Dutchman remained in first place. By copying Red Bull, Mercedes missed the chance to surprise in the strategy, not gaining any advantage.

Hamilton questioned the team’s strategy, as did Bottas. The Brit thought it was better to have come back from the second box with medium tyres, but Mercedes said that, at the beginning of the race, the medium tire wore a lot.

On lap 48, in an attempt to overtake, Hamilton and Verstappen left the track at a historic moment. The risky maneuver was for investigation, but the FIA ​​decided not to penalize the Red Bull pilot.

Hamilton double penalized

Lewis Hamilton was punished by the FIA ​​with elimination from the qualifying session. He started last in the sprint race — despite the penalty, the Mercedes driver finished the race in fifth place. This Sunday, Hamilton started in tenth place, once he had been penalized, too, by a change in the engine that made him lose five places.

Hamilton had to change the combustion engine on his Mercedes. According to the Pole Position column, of the UOL, the team believed they had already fixed the engine problem, but saw a drop in water pressure during the Mexico GP — where Hamilton finished 2nd — and that it hadn’t solved the problem.

In late October, German team boss Toto Wolff assessed a possible engine change as a calculated risk. “It’s a decision we haven’t made yet, but we have to assess the risk. Going to sixth engine in Valtteri’s case is not something we did by choice,” he said.

The FIA ​​decision regarding mobile wing irregularities was released on Saturday, after the second free practice, and was the result of an federation investigation into the mobile wing of Hamilton’s car. The possibility of infringement was pointed out on Friday night (13).

busy weekend

On Friday night (12), the FIA ​​released a technical statement reporting a suspected breach in the mobile wing of car #44.

“The positions of the adjustable elements on car 44 were checked, in compliance with article 3.6.3 of the F-1 Technical Regulation. The minimum distance requirement was fulfilled. However, the maximum distance requirement, when the DRS is activated and tested, has not been verified”, informed the note signed by Jo Bauer, F-1 technical delegate.

Due to a video in which Verstappen appears playing in the Mercedes car, the Red Bull driver was fined R$310 thousand (€50,000). Verstappen, however, had no sporting punishment, and started first in the sprint. The Red Bull driver was passed by Valtteri Bottas, from Mercedes, and finished the sprint in second position.

Article 2.5.1 of the International Motoring Sport Code stipulates that: “In a closed park regime, no operation, checking, adjustment or repair is authorized without the express authorization of the stewards”. In short, cars that are in a closed park cannot be touched by anyone without the approval of the FIA.

Red Bull x Mercedes

With today’s result Hamilton cuts Verstappen’s lead from 21 to 14, keeping the championship open even though there are only three circuits left in the championship.