Hamilton wins after epic duel with Verstappen at São Paulo GP | formula 1

Lewis Hamilton’s astronomical performance in the qualifying race for the São Paulo GP was nothing more than a preview of what was to come on Sunday. In front of an insane crowd at the Interlagos Autodrome, the Brit faced a breathtaking duel against Max Verstappen in the race this Sunday, and came out victorious after threatening his rival for 59 laps – starting in tenth and making nine overtakings in the first laps alone . Valtteri Bottas completed the podium in third.

At the shouts of “Senna” from the Brazilian fans in the stands, the seven-time champion paraded after gymnast Rebeca Andrade’s banner with the Brazilian flag in his hands, emulating the gesture of the three-time champion and his Formula 1 idol.

Mercedes went from heaven to hell all weekend: on Saturday it saw Hamilton start from the back of the grid in the qualifying race for a technical irregularity, but the Brit went 20th to 5th in the 24-lap contest; on Sunday, starting from pole position, Valtteri Bottas was passed at the first corner by Verstappen.

However, Hamilton’s experience and the advantage of the Briton’s car – with a new internal combustion engine in the power unit – came into play and the driver of the 44 car began his hunt for Verstappen: just at the start, there were three overtakings. In the next 18 laps, he overcame another six cars until finally colliding with RBR’s rival, with the right to “push” and zigzag on the track.

The 20th stage of the Formula 1 season will be the rookie GP of Qatar, at the Losail International Circuit, on November 21st. There are only three races left in the championship, on December 12th.

Valtteri Bottas did not resist Max Verstappen’s attack and lost the lead at the entrance to Curva do Sol, being passed soon after by Sergio Pérez and falling to third. Lando Norris, who started in fifth, ended up with a flat tire when he missed on his own when he tried to overtake Carlos Sainz.

The Ferrari Spaniard, who dropped from third to sixth, had a touch with McLaren’s rival. Close behind, Lewis Hamilton moved up from tenth to seventh while Yuki Tsunoda, in 14th, lost his front wing in a clash with Lance Stroll.

1. Norris was the first driver to visit the pits to change one of his damaged tires in touch with Sainz and returned to the track in 20th.

2. Hamilton, already in sixth, overtook Sebastian Vettel on the second lap and went over Sainz on the next lap, taking fifth place. While at the top Verstappen opened 1s1 over Pérez, the Brit left Charles Leclerc behind and, with Bottas leading the way, he was already in third on lap 5.

3. On lap 6, the race direction determined the entry of the safety car on the track to remove the debris left by the touch between Tsunoda and Stroll; the Japanese from AlphaTauri was held responsible for the move and punished with 10s.

4. The restart took place on lap 10 and, although the safety car brought the cars closer, it was not enough for Hamilton to catch Pérez and Verstappen. Close behind, the Brit was “protected” by Bottas, who closed the door on Leclerc in fifth.

5. The first activation of the virtual safety car was on lap 12, due to debris left by another touch: this time, between Mick Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen. The Haas German had to return to the pits to receive a new front wing.

6. With the mobile wing open on lap 18, Hamilton passed Pérez at Curva do Sol, but the Mexican managed to regain position. However, the positions would be reversed on the following lap, with no chance of an answer from the RBR pilot, now in third and under threat from Bottas.

7. Mercedes anticipated and called Hamilton to pit first, on the 26th round; the Brit returned to the track in sixth place while Verstappen, 23s ahead of the seven-times champion, also went for his replacement on the next lap – both switched from medium to hard tyres. The Dutchman saw, through the rearview mirror, his rival overtake Daniel Ricciardo and get closer, but he kept ahead.

8. Pérez took the provisional lead shortly before also pitting, clearing the way for Bottas at the top while Verstappen and Hamilton were already in second and third respectively. On the 30th lap, another virtual safety car froze the dispute to remove debris left by Stroll on the track, a moment that the Mercedes Finn took advantage of to make his stop.

9. Hamilton managed, for the first time, to reduce the disadvantage on Verstappen to less than 1s, but did not get close enough to his rival to overcome him.

10. Verstappen stopped again on lap 41, putting in new hard compounds. He preceded Bottas on the next lap and teammate Pérez on the 43rd lap, putting Hamilton temporarily in the lead 18 seconds off the Dutchman.

11. Hamilton stopped on lap 43 to put on another set of hard tires, returning the tip to Verstappen. The Brit returned to the track in second place.

12. In one of the most tense moments of the race, Hamilton reduced the difference to Verstappen and, on lap 48, placed almost the entire car in front of his rival on the outside. However, he failed to complete the maneuver; with the RBR pilot spreading out over him, the two ended up leaving the track at Subida do Lago, in turn 4, without giving an inch. The incident was noticed by the race direction but there was no investigation.

13. Daniel Ricciardo, who was in tenth place, retired from the race with a loss of engine power on lap 51.