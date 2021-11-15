‘He’s the goalscorer at the Brazilian Nationals, it’s no small thing’

Camisa 19 do Flamengo scored twice against São Paulo, this Sunday (14), at Morumbi, and assumed the isolated artillery of Brasileirão

This Sunday (14) Michael was the highlight of Flamengo’s 4-0 rout over São Paulo, in Morumbi, by the brazilian, and shook the nets twice. With the goals scored, the shirt 19 of the red-black took over the isolated artillery of the competition, now with 13 goals in the account.

After the match, coach Renato Gaúcho gave a press conference and highly praised the player’s performance, who, among other reasons, has been a regular in the team because of Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s injury. Asked about the possibility of two players work together on the FL team, as soon as the Uruguayan recovers, the red-black commander analyzed the situation.

Renato also remembered the schedule for the big decision of the Libertadores Conmebol 2021, on the 27th of November, against the palm trees, in Montevideo, Uruguay, with live broadcast of FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+.

“The most important thing is the stage that Michael has been going through, today he is the top scorer in the Brazilian Championship, it’s not a small thing. With each game he has been growing in production, with plays, goals, one more beautiful than the other We also hope a lot so that Arrascaeta can recover. It’s about following our schedule, our planning, recovering all the players in the medical department and the whole group being ready for the 27th [de novembro], 100%. Then this headache belongs to the coach”, he began by saying.

“It’s better to have this headache, to have doubts to scale the team, good players in every position, than suddenly not having the options. Like Michael, other players are also moving up in production, at the right time, even because we have a few more games in the Brazilian Championship, so I can observe a few things and continue fighting for the title. Until the 27th there is time, by then Flamengo will be strong,” he concluded.

With the victory at Morumbi, Flamengo went to 60 points and provisionally assumed the vice-leadership of Brasileirão, currently eight points behind the isolated leader Atlético-MG, which returns to the field only on Tuesday (16). O red-black, in turn, also still has one game less.