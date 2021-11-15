Holiday at B3, GDP preview, balance sheet final stretch, China and US data: what to monitor this week

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – After a busy week with a battery of important balance sheets and various activity data, the next few days will be filled with a more emptied agenda in Brazil. In addition, Monday (15) will be closed from B3 due to the Proclamation of the Republic holiday.

The biggest highlights on the national agenda are for Tuesday (16). In addition to the release of the traditional Central Bank Focus report at 8:25 am (Eastern Time), with the week’s disclosure day being changed due to the holiday, the Central Bank’s monthly activity indicator (IBC-Br) for September will also be known. .

Bradesco points out that the IBC-Br, considered a preview of the BC’s GDP, should reinforce the slowdown in activity at the end of the third quarter, projecting a low of 0.7% on a monthly basis. Itaú, in turn, expects a 0.3% drop from the previous month, in the wake of negative industrial production data for September (down 0.4%), retail sales (down 1.1 %) and service sector revenue (down 0.6%).

Also on Tuesday, inflation data will be released, with greater emphasis on the November IGP-10 which, as Bradesco points out, should maintain a scenario of pressure from commodity prices and exchange depreciation.

At the political level, all eyes will remain on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution of Precatório (PEC 23/21). “After its recent approval in the Chamber of Deputies, the text must also be approved in the Senate, so it will be important to monitor how the debate will evolve in the coming days. Last but not least, discussions on the payroll exemption may also advance during the week, after President Jair Bolsonaro announced that the government may propose another extension of the measure”, points out Itaú.

At the corporate level, pay attention to the final stretch of the earnings season. Vibra Energia (VBBR3), ex-BR Distribuidora, releases its results on the holiday, at the end of the day.

Anima (ANIM3), Boa Vista (BOAS3), Cruzeiro do Sul (CSED3), Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6), Iochpe-Maxion (MYPK3), Méliuz (CASH3), Mosaic (MOSI3) and MPM Corporeos (ESPA3), among others , release their results on Tuesday. On Thursday (18), Petz (PETZ3) prices its offer of 41 million shares.

China and US data highlighted

Earlier this week, business should reflect the numbers of two Asian giants, highlights Safra: Japan’s GDP observed in the third quarter and the performance of industry and retail in China in October, which will be reported on Sunday night.

Despite the Tokyo Olympics, the market predicts a shrinking of the Japanese economy, due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the period, stress analysts at the bank. In relation to China, expectations are for a moderate increase in both sectors of the economy.

“In China, in addition to the various activity indicators, we highlight the results of the real estate sector, which is an important determinant for us to adjust the intensity of the economic slowdown”, evaluates Bradesco.

Also on Monday, a virtual conference is expected to take place between US Presidents Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The conversation comes as tensions between the two countries rise over Taiwanese issues and restrictions on US technology sales to China. The Biden administration escalated the issues for presidents after months of unsuccessful negotiations between officials.

On Tuesday, the official employment figures in the United Kingdom will be known, which may influence the Bank of England’s next steps, points out Safra.

In the United States, also on Tuesday, pay attention to the new data on retail and industry in October. The numbers may indicate the impact of inflation on sales and the scarcity of inputs on production and are important for the Federal Reserve to assess North American activity in upcoming meetings

On Wednesday (17), inflation indices for October in the Euro Zone are forecast (the preview had indicated an annual increase of 4.1%) and in the United Kingdom. Euro data, according to Bradesco, should show greater pressure on prices, driven by energy, but with high cores. On Friday, in turn, the performance of retail in the UK in October will be monitored.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related