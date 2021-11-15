We’ve already been able to test Elden Ring, a new title from FromSoftware, and we love the experience. In the demo provided, the studio offered 5 of the ten classes that the game will have: Warrior, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion and Bloody Wolf. But, after all, how do game classes work?

In Elden Ring, as in other From games (with the exception of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice), you choose a starting class, which will have some attributes better than others. The Bloody Wolf, for example, is a fighter focused on melee combat and high use of stamina, while the Enchanted Knight mixes combat with melee weapons and spells.

Although you choose one at the start of the game that will give you some advantage in certain attributes, you are not obligated to continue playing with that class. If you’re interested in magic after starting the campaign with a fighter focused on fighting swords, it’s possible to direct your attributes towards what’s best for your style of play.

However, it is important to point out that as you level up in the game, more runes are needed to invest in stat points / level. So, starting the game with a combat style minimally similar to what you want to follow is always a great decision.

Elden Ring is scheduled for release on February 25, 2022 for PC (via Steam), Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

