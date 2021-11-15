How Fleury offset the drop in revenue with Covid diagnoses and what the group says about vaccine application

SAO PAULO — With the advance of vaccination and the cooling of the pandemic, the number of RT-PCR and serology tests for the diagnosis of Covid-19 in the country has decreased. As a result, the share of this type of service in Grupo Fleury’s revenue (FLRY3) dropped from 8.3% in the middle of the year to 6% at the end of the third quarter. At the height of the pandemic, it reached 12%.

But that doesn’t pose a problem. For Jeane Tsutsui, CEO of Fleury, it is natural that this should happen given the lower number of acute cases of the disease in Brazil. According to her, there was a compensation with the growth of 9% in clinical analysis tests in the annual comparison and 16% in the volume of imaging tests. There was even progress compared to 2019, the pre-pandemic year.

“What does that mean? It means that patients with chronic diseases have returned to taking care of themselves. It means that we have a series of periodic follow-ups that have been carried out again with the advance of vaccination and with people circulating more. Unfortunately, there are also patients who had acute Covid and, after cured, remain with chronic diseases, which require clinical and imaging exams for follow-up”, said the executive in live from InfoMoney.

The live is part of the project Inside the Results, wherein InfoMoney interviews CEOs and directors of important publicly traded companies, in Brazil or abroad. They talk about the balance of the third quarter of 2021 and perspectives. To follow all the interviews in the series, subscribe to the InfoMoney YouTube channel.

Jeane also mentioned that the advance of Fleury’s profit, revenue and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in the third quarter was also supported by the growth of other “non-core” services, that is, those that are not connected and diagnostic tests, such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, fertility and drug infusion — this area already represents 7.8% of the group’s total revenue.

As for Covid’s vaccine, the executive said again that she hopes that at some point it will be released so that private laboratories can apply it for a fee, as is already the case with the vaccine against the common flu. In the meantime, “Fleury has been doing his homework”, he says. Units that did not offer the vaccination service were restructured so that they can make it available.

Fleury’s CEO also highlighted that one of the pillars of the group’s strategy is to strengthen the Saúde ID platform, through which clients can pay for separate services in the healthcare area, including more than 50 types of surgery. “It’s an innovative model because it’s asset light. We don’t need to have hospitals to offer surgeries, for example. It is done through partnerships”, he says.

Jeane also commented on the most recent acquisition of Fleury, from the Marcelo Magalhães laboratory in Pernambuco, the second largest purchase by the group, which cost almost R$ 385 million and is still awaiting Cade’s approval. She says that Fleury is still evaluating possible new businesses.

The executive also spoke about shareholder remuneration via dividends and why the group discontinued the guidance for opening new units for 2016. Watch the complete live above, or click here.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related