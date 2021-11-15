How many degrees is fever? What is the best way to measure?

When your body temperature rises, your defense system is in place, protecting you from infection, inflammation, or injury. This change is commanded by the brain, through the hypothalamus, which has a thermoregulatory function. Fever happens when the temperature exceeds pre-set limits.

Although the famous 37°C is in a temperature range considered normal, it can vary during the day by about 0.5°C, and this happens as a result of normal physiological processes, such as the sleep/wake cycle, changes and variations. metabolic and hormonal, and also according to the activity of each person in their daily lives. In general, such changes happen in the morning — when the temperature is at its lowest — and in the late afternoon, when it rises.

Most of the time, fever has a cause known as viral or bacterial infections that will be easily identified by the doctor. But it can also result from other situations such as tumors. In children, it can also be related to the use of certain medications, autoimmune disorders and even vaccination. For most of these conditions, the use of antipyretics will bring relief to the general malaise.

How many degrees is fever?

Body heat differs depending on the age of each person—in babies being breastfed, it is even higher. For these, fever is considered to be values ​​above 38°C until the third month of life. The elderly tend to have lower temperatures, and even when they have infections they can have a normal temperature or hypothermia.

In general, the limits considered normal can vary from 36°C to 37.7°C, and there are references in the medical literature that refer to 37.5°C as the cutoff value. However, there is a prevailing consensus among physicians that fever is any temperature greater than or equal to 37.8°C.

It is from this symptom that the health professional will be able to quantify the severity of the infectious state. See how feverish conditions can be:

Light – up to 38.5°C

– up to 38.5°C Moderate – 38.5°C to 39.4°C

– 38.5°C to 39.4°C Serious – 39.5°C upwards

In which places is it possible to measure fever?

Armpits, forehead, eardrum, rectum and mouth. All of these regions of the body allow for the measurement of body heat.

The more central the measurement areas — such as the rectum or the tympanic membrane — the higher the temperatures found. In Brazil, traditionally, measurement is used in the armpit, and this is the practice adopted by doctors, who guarantee that it is reliable.

What is the best thermometer for measuring fever?

The most common devices are contact (digital electronic) and remote (temporal and tympanic —with infrared sensor). In general they are able to measure temperature in less than 1 minute.

Physician Erick Barreto Pordeus, general practitioner and professor at UFPE, says that the most practical of them for personal use is digital contact. Affordable, it can be used on children, young people, adults and the elderly, and makes an accurate measurement.

Is it worth investing in the remote thermometer?

More expensive, it has been endorsed by the medical literature about its accuracy and is, yes, another good option for everyday use, in addition to being comfortable: just point it at your forehead, press the button and wait for the signal sound. In times of pandemic, it is ideal because it facilitates the measurement of temperature in large environments.

If you have a glass thermometer with mercury, be aware that it is no longer marketed because there is a risk of breakage and consequent dispersion of this toxic chemical element. To avoid accidents, dispose of it in plastic packaging and put it in places for disposal of batteries and fluorescent lamps.

What is the right way to measure fever?

See the step-by-step instructions for taking a good measurement:

1. Start with wiping the armpit.

2. After that, place the thinnest part of the thermometer in the middle of the armpit.

3. Keep your arm tight until the beep sounds. If the measurement is being taken on a child, contain their movements during the measurement.

A tip from experts is that, on hot days, you should take a new measurement immediately after removing the thermometer.

When does fever worry?

It is recommended to undergo a medical evaluation for the following warning signs: persistent fever for more than 72 hours, headache, stiff neck, spots all over the body, low blood pressure, rapid breathing or shortness of breath. The same applies to people who have compromised immune systems or to travelers who have been to areas endemic with malaria or other insect-borne infections.

Among the little ones, these manifestations are fevers of 39°C that are repeated (every 6 hours), especially when accompanied by skin spots, or that last for more than two or three days without other symptoms, and/or a lot of drowsiness, in addition to the observation that the little one, even after being medicated with antipyretics, does not return to normal. The guidance is provided by pediatrician Ivan Savioli Ferraz, professor at the Department of Childcare and Pediatrics at FMRP-USP.

At this appointment, the doctor will listen to your complaint, review your health history and perform a physical examination. If he cannot identify the source of the problem, he may request additional tests. To alleviate your discomfort, he will indicate the use of antipyretics.

Sources: Erick Barreto by God, general practitioner, substitute professor at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), preceptor of the Internal Medicine ward at Hospital das Clínicas of the same institution; Homer Luis de Aquino Palma, family doctor and professor at the School of Medicine at PUC-PR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná); Ivan Savioli Ferraz, pediatrician and professor at the Department of Child Care and Pediatrics at FMRP-USP (Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo); Paulo Camiz, general practitioner and geriatrician at HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo). Technical review: Erick Barreto Pordeus.

