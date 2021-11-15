How to Remove the App Library from the iPad Dock

Using the App Library on iPad, as well as on iPhone, greatly improves the user experience. All apps are very easy to find and the device’s large screen gives an even more holistic view of the apps installed on the system.

How to Hide App Library in iPad Dock

There are two ways to access the App Library on the iPad: drag the screen left to the last page (like on the iPhone), or tap the icon pinned to the Dock.

The icon to access the Apps Library is in the Dock on the iPad – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

While it’s easy to use, it can be inconvenient for the feature to take up precious space on the Dock, especially if you’ve already put multiple applications into it. See how to remove it below.

Enter the Home Screen and Dock settings

On the iPad, open the Settings app. Then tap “Home Screen and Dock”. Finally, uncheck the “Show Apps Library in Dock” option.

Remove App Library from iPad Dock – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Ready! After that, you’ll have more space on the Dock and can continue accessing the App Library by dragging to the left side to the last page.