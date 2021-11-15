Huck apologizes for fat phobic comment

At the opening of today’s “Domingão com Huck”, presenter Luciano Huck apologized for having made a fat-phobic comment about Marília Mendonça in the last program, during the tribute in honor of the singer.

“When we make a mistake, I think it’s important for us to stand up, accepting the mistakes, we move forward. At some point (the tribute), there was an image that was Marília, Maiara and Maraísa and I commented on the aesthetics And when I did, I regretted it right away,” declared the presenter.

The world is getting so much better. We have overcome such important issues. There are subjects that we shouldn’t talk about and talking about aesthetics is one of them. Everyone suffers so much throughout life from aesthetic pressure. I think we don’t have to talk about it anymore. Everyone has to be happy the way they are”. Luciano Huck

“I made a mistake, I won’t do it anymore,” added Huck.

Luciano also said he was proud of the tribute paid to the singer.

“It took a lot of work, it was very difficult to do, I was very proud of what we did on the air, I was very proud and I think it was a tribute worthy of the relevance of this artist who left us”, he declared.

At the opening of today’s program, Alexandre Pires and Seu Jorge also spoke about the singer, who died in a plane crash on the 5th.

What happened

When recalling the last appearance of Marília Mendonça on the program, alongside Maiara and Maraisa, last month, Huck pointed out that the three were “skinny”.

Three weeks I was with the three of them on stage. In fact, it was only half of the three on stage, because they were all three skinny.”

The comment generated revolt on social networks and the presenter was widely criticized for his speech.