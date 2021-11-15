‘I don’t know what’s on their minds,’ says son of Chorão

Alexandre Abrão, son of Chorão, gave his first interview about the fight between him and the members of Charlie Brown Jr., the band of which his father was vocalist until he died, in 2013.

Reserved, Alexandre spoke with “Domingo Espetacular”, from Record TV, and spoke about the meeting that would take place to celebrate the band’s three decades, in addition to Chorão’s 50 years. “I haven’t said anything for eight years. First time in eight years that I’m going to expose something personal,” he said.

According to the singer’s son, he found out that Marcão and Thiago Castanho had given up on the project through posts made on social networks. “I don’t know what’s on their minds.”

I always said, you have 25%. What I’m going to get, you’re going to get too. Everything they asked me for, everything they wanted, they came and put it up as a barrier, I said ok.

On the other hand, the Charlie Brown Jr. musicians claimed they had a hard time working with Alexandre and accused him of trying to control everything, without giving them space to make decisions about the tour.

We made every possible effort to make this partnership work, but it’s very difficult for you to work with a person like that, who, in fact, always takes the lead in things, who always wants to centralize everything and ends up not doing it right and not respecting the combined and everything else.

said Marcao.

Thiago Castanho agreed with his bandmate and lamented for the public that he won’t be able to watch the tour. “It’s sad, and it gives me a bit of anger, you know? Because fans have nothing to do with it,” he said.

Justice

According to the lawyer Marcos Bitelli, who represents Alexandre, the CBR Jr musicians filed a lawsuit against the singer’s heir, and hid part of what happened backstage by announcing a new project in celebration of the band’s 30th anniversary. “What is in court is not on Instagram”, says Bitelli, who gave an interview to splash representing your customer.

Marcão and Thiago deny the claims made by Alexandre’s lawyer. “It was a series of things that influenced us to disconnect. From immature and irresponsible attitudes on social networks, to the attitude of wanting to take on a project that would be solidified with the participation of everyone and the importance that each one could add”, they said .