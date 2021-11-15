I left CLT and started a business

Quit your job and open your own business. This is the dream of thousands of Brazilians and it was my dream too. A few years ago, I mustered up the courage to take this important step and opened my business. Was it worth it? What are the biggest difficulties in the beginning? What to expect from this transitional moment?

I have always been very dedicated in my profession. It was not uncommon for me to bring work to do at home, even without my boss asking for it. I just enjoyed what I did and felt useful doing something that could help other people.

However, time passed and I started to feel trapped by the routine, by the processes, by depending on other people to do something that was outside my area. Little by little, this grew and then I decided to leave the CLT bubble little by little.

The beginning

I took a financial planning course and started serving clients in my spare time. The number of customers increased, the demand grew and soon I was no longer able to keep time and run my business. I decided to quit to focus 100% on my financial advisory clients.

Despite a successful start to my business, profits were slow to show up. Everything I earned from my clients I had to spend to invest in the business, from simple things like business cards to building a website and courses in the most diverse areas, from business administration to Photoshop.

first danger

This is when many businesses go bankrupt. New entrepreneurs underestimate the initial expenses of starting a business and when they realize they are mired in debt.

The luck is that during that time I still counted on my husband’s earnings, otherwise I would have to close the deal to return to my old job. We had to adjust our budget a lot and make several cuts to our livelihood during that time.

It’s not always easy

For 2 years I worked in my business without making a profit and even when I started making withdrawals they weren’t that big. This is my biggest tip for those who want to start their own venture: have a good financial reserve and be prepared to go through some very difficult times at the beginning.

Plan, research, invest a lot in the business and in your training as an entrepreneur. Nothing is easy at first and you will definitely work hard without seeing the color of money. That’s the blunt reality.

And now?

Today I work a lot more than I worked at my job, I have a lot more worries, a lot more responsibilities and the business stress has already affected my health. However, I don’t trade this life for anything.

It’s not a life I imagined when I took the first step in opening my business, however, the flexibility, gains and accomplishments of building a business make it all worthwhile.