“I think I’m an imbecile”, vents Liziane about friendship with Dayane

From Las Vegas, where she spends a season, Liziane Gutierrez, ex-A Fazenda 13, from Record, decided to vent on Twitter about the mocking comments of ex-Big Brother Itália Dayane Mello, her “ally” of confinement in Itapecerica da Serra, in this Saturday (13/11). The column LeoDias went after the ex-peoa, this Sunday (11/14), to find out how it felt to watch a model speaking ill of her in the rural reality show.

During a chatting with other players about the funny moments she has already lived in the show, the model remembered Liziane, the first eliminated of the season presented by Adriane Galisteu, comparing her with the character Joker, the famous villain from the movie Batman, in an ironic tone.

"I pulled a joint effort for Day, I was highly criticized for that, because of her attitudes towards Rico (Melquiades) – and I am Rico above all. And when it was now, she was in there talking bad about me. They told me: 'You don't understand, it's a joke'. I got it from the way it hit me. I didn't like it, because I defend Day tooth and nail, and I left like an idiot, the truth is, I left like an idiot", vents Liziane.

I’m really a sucker, I don’t know how I still supported this person. Rico has never been wrong, I apologize to my friend’s fans. No comments. #The farm — Liziane Gutierrez 💣 (@lizianetierrez) November 14, 2021

