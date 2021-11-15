‘I won’t do it anymore’ · TV News

Luciano Huck used the Sunday edition of Domingão (14) to apologize for his comment about the appearances of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) and the duo Maiara and Maraisa last week. The presenter accepted the mistake and assured the audience that this will not happen again. “I won’t do it anymore,” he said.

Fausto Silva’s replacement took advantage of the presence of Alexandre Pires and Seu Jorge as representatives of Brazilian music to address the viewer who was outraged by his comments last Sunday (7). On that occasion, Huck prepared an entire Domingão with homage to Marília Mendonça, who died two days earlier, on November 5th.

“Two and a half hours live. I commented on the aesthetics of the three [Marília, Maiara e Maraisa]. I regretted it right away. We don’t have to talk about aesthetics anymore. Everyone has to be happy the way they are. My apologies. I won’t do it anymore,” said Huck alongside those interviewed.

Despite admitting the flaw in the transmission, Huck praised the program made as a tribute to Marília Mendonça. According to the presenter, the intention was to make a tribute that would be emotional, but that would not leave the audience sad.

“It took a lot of work, it was very difficult to do. How could you do something that matches Marília’s talent, importance and relevance. That it was exciting, but that it wasn’t sad. I was very proud of what we put on the air. friends, see Caetano Veloso singing Marília Mendonça. I think it was a tribute to the importance of this artist, who will leave us a huge legacy,” concluded the presenter.

Both Alexandre Pires and Seu Jorge joined the choir to talk about Marília’s qualities. Both praised the singer’s talent and said that her songs were imprinted in the public’s memory.

“She was a young girl and she pointed out to have a unique, special talent. Giving voice to many interesting women’s themes. And most importantly, she is present. She leaves us prematurely, but her music and her smile are present”, commented Seu Jorge.

“She had a very rare talent. She had a lot of propriety in what she spoke. A very simple artist, my mother was also a fan of Marília Mendonça. My whole family always liked her a lot for the beauty she brought in her corner. An undeniable and unique talent. “, completed Pires.

understand the controversy

Last Sunday, during the tributes to Marília Mendonça, Luciano Huck highlighted that the countrywoman and the duo Maiara & Maraisa were “skinny” when they were at Domingão last month.

“Three weeks I was with the three of them on stage. In fact, it was only half of the three on stage, because they were all three skinny,” stated the Domingão presenter.

The talk about thinness generated anger among viewers, who accused him of fat phobia. Many netizens went to social media to criticize Huck and ask the presenter to recant.

Live, Domingão had the presence of Luisa Sonza, Naiara Azevedo, Thierry, Paula Fernandes, João Neto and Frederico, Lauana Prado, Paula Mattos and Father Fábio de Mello to pay homage to Marília Mendonça.