”I’ll go smell the pillow, the clothes”

In an interview with Fantástico, Mrs. Ruth talked about how she misses her daughter and the strength she finds in her grandson, Léo

This Sunday, the 14th, the interview with the mother of Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021), the Mrs Ruth!

Almost ten days after the death of the eternal queen of suffering, she revealed that on the day of the accident, minutes before the fall, she was talking to her brother by message. According to Dona Ruth, he even warned that the plane would land.

During the interview, very emotional, she also said that she cried for two whole days, but that she stopped because of her grandson, the little one Leo, who is about to turn two years old. It is worth noting that the boy is Marília’s son with the singer Murilo Huff (26).

Check out some excerpts from the interview:

At the beginning of the conversation, next to the son João Gustavo, Dona Ruth told a little about how Marília was at home: “As a family we were very united. She was the joy here at home, she always spoke loudly, everything about her was very intense. There’s a silence today […] we can hear her laugh in our heart”, he said, saying that the pain is very great: “Very great, great pain, but she wanted me to be strong, she always told me that, she always stressed that. I’m being really, because I know that’s what she wanted.”

“Marília was super bossy, she always wanted to command everything. The two would fight a lot from time to time, because she wanted to command him. She used to say she was the father”, she reminded.

Mrs Ruth talks about her grandson Léo



Reproduction: Instagram

About her grandson Léo, Mrs. Ruth said that the pandemic helped Marília to enjoy her son: “The pandemic came to unite us, it gave her time to enjoy her son”, stated. According to her, the child still doesn’t understand and thinks the mother is working. “We’ll go slowly, we’ll talk about the little star, the queen. The time will come, so far we haven’t had time to mourn, you know?!“, she said, when asked when she will tell the boy the truth.

With custody shared with Murilo Huff, Marília’s mother guaranteed that they will raise their grandson in the same way: “We are family and we are going to raise Léo in the same climate. A climate of peace, love, because he will need us a lot.” The little one, it’s worth pointing out, will continue to live with his grandmother.

– Guarding of Marília Mendonça’s son is decided: ”My daughter’s will”

“I cried a lot two days later […] I have my grandson, if he sees me crying he will despair. Sometimes I would go upstairs, cry, cry a lot, wipe my face and go downstairs to play and sing with him, and he would laugh,” he said.

Personal items taken from the plane and conversation with brother

One of the objects taken from the plane was a notebook by the singer. Mrs Ruth said that she hasn’t opened it yet and for now it won’t: “Her life is more or less here in this notebook. Meetings, music, she arrived closed and, for now, I won’t open it, because I’m going to stay strong without touching her little things, I miss her a lot. Sometimes I go there to sniff the pillow, the clothes in the closet. I always kissed her and said I love you”, remembered.

Marília’s mother confessed that she was talking to her brother a few minutes before the accident: “I spoke to my brother it was 3:15 pm”, he recalled, saying that he replied that he was about to land. “I fainted with all that strength. If I didn’t have the worst day in my life, it’s here, it’s a moment of pain. I’ll miss it”, lamented.

The day before the accident, Dona Ruth celebrated her birthday with her daughter: “Yeah sore you know, because if I had known it was a goodbye I would have hugged more, kissed more, but that memory was the last she left.”

In the end, she thanked the prayers and said that she will never let Marília die: “A We want to thank everyone for their affection, we are strong because of your prayers. We’re not going to let Marília die”, ended.





Last accessed: 15 Nov 2021 – 02:53:28 (404248).