‘I’m ambitious’ · TV News

Christian (Cauã Reymond) will confess that he took the place of his dead brother in Um Lugar ao Sol. Upon seeing Romero (Tonico Pereira) on the brink of death, the protagonist will have a crisis of conscience and will admit that he decided to pass as playboy Renato because he is ambitious . The former valet, however, will promise to unite the best of both worlds in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the chapter next Monday (22), Christian will learn about the state of health of the teacher, who has always been his advisor. He will return to Goiás and keep his character in front of Avany (Inez Viana). As Renato, the protagonist will say that he went there to learn more about his brother’s past.

It will be in the hospital bed that Christian will admit that he switched places with the rich twin. “I wanted to come here, professor, because, contrary to what you taught me, I did something very wrong…”, he began, in conversation with Romero.

“I used to say to myself that there was no other way, that there was no way out, but… Basically, I did what I did because all my life I carried this lack. The lack of a father, a mother, a place in the world, I don’t even know what to call it. I did what I did because I’m ambitious too. And I’m a weak guy, you know?”, the boy will confess.

On the verge of death, Tonico Pereira’s character will hear a promise from his protégé:

The most ironic thing now is that I lack precisely who I was, who I was, who you taught me to be. And that’s why I promise. From today I’m going to try to bring the two things together: who I am and who I was. I know it might sound crazy, but, I don’t know, it’s the way to do it. And I’m going to do it, professor, you can be right: bring together what fate separated, Chris and Renato, together, again, my life and his, mixed together.

Avany will appear at the most moving moment of the reunion and nearly unmask the faker. “I can’t explain it. It’s just that I was moved. To such an extent, as if I knew the teacher. And, knowing how much he meant to my brother, I decided to make a promise: fight for someone like him, who didn’t have chance, he had no opportunity. And, in that sense, bring my life closer to his. That’s all,” will disguise the character of Cauã Reymond.

p>Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

You can find out all about Um Lugar ao Sol and the other soap operas on the air through the link below, from the 81st episode of the Noveleiros podcast, from TV news. Also available on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Listen to “#81 – Christian and Barbara Experience Family Disaster in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: