Flamengo player dominated the lyrics and explained: ‘Am I crazy? I am. And I like to play ball.’

O Flamengo applied 3-0 in the first half on the São Paulo fur brazilian, this Sunday (14), at Morumbi. Besides the score, what drew attention was the confusion between Reinaldo and Michael.

After a long release, Michael squandered the entire category and dominated the lyrics at the top, a move that he usually makes frequently, but that didn’t go down well with the rival team.

Reinaldo, who was close to the move, didn’t like the attitude of Flamengo’s shirt 19 and went for the attacker. A mess was made. Referee Leandro Vuaden needed to act to calm things down.

On the way out of the field, Michael told everything that happened. And he sent a strong message to Reinaldo.

“Reinaldo told me to play and I did. Their coach knows me. I’m like that. He knows I didn’t want to provoke. I’m crazy? I am. and i like to play ball“, said the Flamengo striker in an interview with TV Globo.

Michael celebrates in São Paulo x Flamengo Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

On the field, Michael made the third of the Cariocas. At the entrance to the area on the left side, the attacker cut inside and landed a beautiful shot with no chance for Volpi. Gabigol and Bruno Henrique made the others in the partial victory.