IMAGES: Su-75 and Su-57E stand side by side and show that Checkmate is not as small as it looks – Cavok Brasil

Sukhoi recently released new photos that show the Russian Su-75 Checkmate and Su-57 aircraft in export version together for the first time, ahead of their official overseas debut at the Dubai Airshow next week.

In recent images it is possible to see for the first time the two main innovations of the Russian military aeronautical industry together, the Checkmate and the Su-57E, allowing to compare the size of the fighters.

The light tactical aircraft, also known as LTS in Russian, proves to be a much larger fighter than imagined. Looking at the two planes side-by-side, you get the best view of the mysterious Checkmate project to date and the evidence that it’s a medium-sized fighter rather than a true light fighter.

Su-75 superimposed on Su-57 for comparison. #aviation https://t.co/4bd6pZaQ8u pic.twitter.com/59nszOzT37 — The Shadow of the Eagle (@clemente3000) November 12, 2021

The Su-57E is a multi-purpose combat aircraft equipped with two engines. The aircraft was created as an export version of the Su-57. It has high flight performance characteristics as well as stealth technology features.

The Su-57 prototype, called the T-50, made its first flight on January 29, 2010. In 2019, series production of the fighter began. In December of the same year, the first series production unit was lost in an accident during testing, so the first aircraft was delivered to the Aerospace Forces just a year later.

Under the contract signed in June 2019 between the Ministry of Defense and the PJSC Sukhoi Company, the Russian Armed Forces will receive 76 Su-57 ‘Felon’ fighters. According to Russian media, several countries show interest in the Su-57, although so far no export orders have been confirmed.

The Su-75 is a fifth-generation multi-purpose fighter, which is sometimes positioned as “lightweight”. Unlike the Su-57, it has only one engine. It is assumed that the fighter will be cheaper than the “big brother” and will be able to boast of the demand in the world market.

An important distinguishing feature of the aircraft was the modular design. The composition of the on-board equipment can be changed according to the customer’s needs.

According to open sources, the Su-75’s maximum speed is Mach 1.8. The practical range is over 2800 kilometers. The mass of the combat charge is over 7,000 kg. The fighter was developed with stealth technology, it can use a wide arsenal of modern aviation weapons.

TASS published a promotional video of the Sukhoi Checkmate fighter for its foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow. 55/https://t.co/VBESbjLSpR pic.twitter.com/8Us28Oiocz — Rob Lee (@RALee85) November 12, 2021

Earlier, it was reported that programs from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, as well as extra-budgetary funds from Rostec and United Aircraft Corporation, will be used to fund the development of Checkmate. Foreign investments will not be the determining factor in the project.

Overall, it’s easy to see that the Checkmate is a medium sized fighter, not the design of some light fighters. Due to the large amount of fuel inside, the ability to fly longer combat missions over longer distances while maintaining stealth conditions can be a big selling point.

Recall that recently the North American company Northrop Grumman introduced the concept of a new generation fighter. According to experts, we may be talking about a jet that is being created under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program.