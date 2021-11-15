Impact of inflation for rich and poor to converge in 2022, predicts Ipea | Brazil

One of the dimensions of the Brazilian inequality , a difference between the inflation to the poorest families and more rich of the population should decrease next year, according to a forecast made by the Institute of Applied Economic Research ( Ipea ).

In the aggregate, the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) should decelerate from 2021, but when breaking down the indicator by income bracket, the economist at the Institute, Maria Andreia Lameiras, highlights that the inflation of rich and poor must converge, albeit slowly. The movement should occur as the basket of lower incomes suffers a relief in some items (such as food), while the prices of services and industrial goods, more relevant for the classes with greater purchasing power, should experience increases.

Ipea released its inflation indicator by income bracket: in October, for the seventh consecutive month, inflation was more accentuated for very low-income families, below R$1,808.79 for the entire household. According to Ipea, that month, inflation among the poorest in the country was 1.35%, 0.15 percentage points (pp) above that registered for very high-income families (1.20%). This disparity has been accumulating and is reflected in the aggregate of months.

In the year, according to Ipea, the greatest inflationary pressure occurs in the lower-middle and very low income groups, with increases of 8.59% and 8.57%, respectively.. In the last 12 months, for very low-income families, accumulated inflation has reached 11.4%, remaining well above (2.1 pp) that registered in the highest income class (9.3%). In the highest income stratum, according to IPEA, are households with income above R$ 17,764.49.

According to Lameiras, the technicians at Ipea projected that the inflation of rich and poor would already converge at the end of the year, which did not happen. This is because the deceleration in prices of foods, the main item in the basket of the poorest, was not confirmed.

“It rained too much in some places, compromising harvests and reducing the supply of fresh products such as fruits, tubers and vegetables,” he says of high prices for items such as tomatoes and potatoes in October, which supported food inflation.

Allied to this movement, she says, there was no deceleration in the prices of the electricity, which, according to the federal government, should remain increased until April, putting pressure on inflation. Runs out the price of gas canister, which rises influenced by the rise in international prices of the Petroleum. “All this causes inflation for the poorest to remain under pressure,” says Lameiras.

“We at Ipea design exchange stable for 2022 and no climate problem, which should slow down inflation for all, but more strongly for the poorest. Therefore, the trend is for inflation for the lowest incomes to approach that verified for the highest incomes, which could still rise a little”, he says.

Regarding the beef, whose prices fell 0.04% in October, Lameiras says that this is due to the shrinkage of the Chinese demand due to certification problems of some Brazilian slaughterhouses. This redirected production to the domestic market, increasing a supply that should return to normal in the short term, with prices being maintained at high levels.

The most consistent solution for the price of the item, he says, would be the normalization of slaughter, which was at low levels this year, and cheaper cattle feed, which also increased. Both factors put pressure on beef prices, which was passed on to other sources of animal protein, which became options and were more in demand, seeing their prices also rise.

As for the other consumer villain, this time more important for middle, upper-middle and high incomes, the Gasoline tends to remain at high price levels, but with little variation, which should not put pressure on inflation next year.