In a show of force, Taliban parade military in Kabul with US-made weapons

By Gibran Naiyyar Peshiman

KABUL (Reuters) – Taliban forces staged a military parade in Kabul on Sunday using captured US armored vehicles and Russian helicopters in a demonstration that they have moved from being an insurgent force to becoming a regular standing army.

The Taliban operated as insurgent fighters for two decades, but used the large stockpile of weapons and equipment left behind when the former West-backed government collapsed in August to replenish its arsenal.

The parade came as a result of the graduation of 250 newly trained soldiers, Defense Ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazmi said.

The exercise involved dozens of US-made M117 armored vehicles slowly driving down one of Kabul’s main avenues with MI-17 helicopters patrolling overhead. Many soldiers carried American-made M4 assault rifles.

Most of the weapons and equipment that Taliban forces are now using were provided by Washington to the US-backed government in Kabul in an attempt to build an Afghan national force capable of fighting the insurgents.