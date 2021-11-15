In Dubai, Bolsonaro lies about burning and preserving the Amazon

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) has once again distorted data on deforestation and lied, in a speech to Arab investors in Dubai, when he said that the Amazon does not catch fire as it is a rainforest.

In an attempt to paint a positive picture for the region that has faced record numbers of fires and deforestation, Bolsonaro said that more than 90% of the Amazon is preserved and “exactly the same as when Brazil was discovered”. However, according to an estimate by the Brazilian Institute of Forests, devastation has already reached about 16% of the biome.

Furthermore, according to specialists, the predominance of forests in the Amazon is not synonymous with intact areas. A report by Ecoa showed that WWF-Brasil, based on data from Inpe (National Institute for Space Research), estimates that the Amazon has lost 19% of its original area.

Bolsonaro again complained about international criticism of Brazil’s environmental policy and said that the Amazon is a heritage of Brazil. Upon arrival in Dubai, he had already declared that Brazil is one of the most “attacked” countries, when talking about COP26.

“You will prove it [se forem visitar a Amazônia] and will bring an image that matches reality. The attacks that Brazil suffers when it comes to the Amazon are not fair. More than 90% of that area is preserved, it is exactly the same as when Brazil was discovered in the year 1500”, he lied during a speech in the Invest in Brazil Forum, an event that is part of the president’s official trip to the Middle East.

In the speech, Bolsonaro ignores current data about the region. In October, the deforested area reached 877 square kilometers, an unprecedented level for the month, according to data from Inpe.

Bolsonaro lies about burns

In his speech, Bolsonaro went back to lying when he said that, being a rainforest, the Amazon does not catch fire, repeating what he said in a speech at the UN general assembly, in 2020. Recently, in an interview on Italian channel Sky, he repeated the statement that has no scientific basis and that it contradicts the data that show fires in the region. In 2020, for example, Inpe recorded 103,161 fires in the region.

“We want you to really get to know Brazil. A trip, a tour of the Amazon is something fantastic, even for you to see that our Amazon, being a humid forest, does not catch fire,” said Bolsonaro.

New quote to Amazon

Later, in a speech during a ceremony that marked “Brazil Day” at the event in Dubai, he again mentioned the Amazon, saying that he would like more people from the Middle East to visit the Amazon region and “have concrete information about what it represents for everyone the world”.

After the ceremony, Bolsonaro showed live on Facebook a walk through the event, in which he took pictures and interacted with supporters.

Chancellor talks about ‘successful efforts’

Also in a speech to investors, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, said that the Government has made successful efforts in relation to the environment and cited the work of the Armed Forces in the region, which carried out recent operations against fires.

“Since 2019, the government with the support of the Armed Forces and public security has increased policies against environmental crimes. The challenges of caring for the environment in a continental country like Brazil are immense, but the Brazilian government has made successful efforts in this direction” , said the minister of foreign affairs,” he said.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, made a speech focused on the economic part. Contrary to data and projections from the financial market and entities such as the IMF (International Monetary Fund), he stated that Brazil is growing “above the world average”, and attributed the supposed good performance to Bolsonaro.

“Brazil was one of the economies that fell the least, came back faster, created more jobs, and we are also growing above the world average,” he said.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, said that Brazil “is one of the countries best positioned to lead energy transition processes” and cited the growth of the wind and solar energy sectors.

Deforestation makes the Amazon emit carbon dioxide

A study published in July this year in the journal Nature shows that the Amazon already has areas that emit more carbon dioxide than they absorb. According to the study conducted by Inpe in partnership with universities, the consequence of this is that the Amazon is not only decreasing in size, but also getting drier.

“Given that the forest, instead of balancing the climate crisis, is contributing to the worsening, this makes us increasingly have an acceleration of global warming. This acceleration will increase the probability of more droughts in the Amazon region at warmer temperatures high,” explained Renata Libonati, professor of the Meteorology department at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), in an interview with Estadão.

“If the Amazon loses the ability to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, this could lead to an increase in the planet’s temperature. And this fact, in turn, makes the region more prone to drought. In other words: each time less humid,” explains Libonati.

Bolsonaro’s statements come at a time when Brazil is internationally contested for its environmental policy. In early October, UOL showed that the Amazon lost, in the first 1,000 days of the Bolsonaro government, an area of ​​native vegetation 74% larger than in the last 1,000 days before the start of the government, that is, as of March 2016 .