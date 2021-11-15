In Dubai, Bolsonaro says: “Amazon, as it is a humid forest, does not catch fire”

by

During the opening of the Invest in Brazil Forum (investor event), in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) stated this Monday (15) that the attacks suffered by Brazil on deforestation in the Amazon “ they are not fair.”

“We want you to get to know Brazil for a fact. A trip, a tour of the Amazon is something fantastic…. Even so that you can see that our Amazon, being a humid forest, does not catch fire, so that you can really see what it has,” said Bolsonaro in Dubai.

“For sure an unforgettable trip, in addition to getting to know what paradise would be like here on earth. The Amazon is a heritage, the Amazon is Brazilian. You will prove this and bring an image that matches reality. The attacks that Brazil suffers when it comes to the Amazon are not fair. There more than 90% of that area is preserved. It’s exactly the same as when it was discovered in 1500. The Amazon is fantastic”, highlighted the president.

According to data from the Terra Brasilis platform, a tool developed by the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), October 2021 registered the second worst deforestation rate in the Legal Amazon for the month in the history of monitoring, which has been carried out since 2015. There were 795.1 km² of area deforested in the region in October, according to information from the platform.

Also according to data from the Plena Mata panel, a forest monitor that uses data from MapBiomas, based on the average daily deforestation detected by Deter/Inpe, more than a thousand trees were deforested per minute in the Legal Amazon this year. In October, 109,083 hectares were deforested in the Legal Amazon.

In the accumulated result for the year, 2021 has already surpassed last year’s deforestation, but it is still a little lower compared to 2019. In comparison with 2018 and 2017, the present year has already accounted for at least twice the amount of deforestation in the Amazon Legal registered in the other years mentioned.

The Legal Amazon is a territory comprising nine Brazilian states (Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins).

Bolsonaro and PL

On Sunday, also in Dubai, Bolsonaro spoke about his political future and possible affiliation with the Liberal Party (PL). The membership event scheduled for the 22nd has been cancelled. “Only after I sign below. As long as I don’t sign, it doesn’t count. You want to know the child’s date, I haven’t even gotten married yet. There is still a lot to discuss with Valdemar da Costa Neto”, said Bolsonaro, referring to the former deputy and current president of the PL.

(With information from Iuri Corsini, Giovanna Galvani and Giovanna Bronze, in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo)