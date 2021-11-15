In Dubai, Temer talks about Brazil’s need to attract foreign investment

In Dubai, former president Michel Temer (MDB) spoke this Sunday (14) about the need for Brazil to attract new foreign investment.

“It is evident that everyone here is keen for you to be able to invest in Brazil and, naturally, there will be the possibility of associations with Brazilian companies that are eager — to increase their production and quality — for this interaction to take place. Because trade relations are what actually strengthen the institutional relationship between countries.”

Temer is taking part in a business mission of the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) that brings together Brazilian businessmen and executives, as well as investors and authorities from the United Arab Emirates.

Michel Temer also praised the Brazilian industrial production capacity in the technological area and highlighted the unity of the sector, which took more than three hundred businessmen from Brazil to the CNI mission.

“Brazil has an extraordinary production capacity not only in the agricultural area. And I make this mention to say that agriculture also exists encouraging industry, because the industry is the one that produces the machines, using very advanced technology.”

(Posted by Marina Motomura)