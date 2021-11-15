In Portugal, Pacheco fires ammunition against Bolsonaro and Moro

Used to saying little and measuring his words well, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, left “mining” aside during a speech given at a seminar in Portugal this Monday morning, 15. Appointed as an option to the third way politically, he fired ammunition at President Jair Bolsonaro, who will seek re-election in 2022, and also at another possible candidate considered as an alternative, former judge Sérgio Moro, without directly mentioning the two names.

“Something very dear to both peoples (Brazil and Portugal) is the constant valorization of democracy”, he said during an inaugural lecture at the IX Legal Forum in Lisbon, whose theme is “Political Systems and Crisis Management” and which is promoted by the Institute Brazilian Teaching, Development and Research (IDP).

The president of the Senate said that it is necessary to be on the lookout for “retreats” to democracy and the rule of law. According to him, self-promoting totalitarian regimes are often irresponsible and powerless, in addition to depriving freedom and attacking fundamental rights. Therefore, he emphasized, it is necessary to celebrate the historic achievement of democracy. Only democracy, according to Pacheco, is the “fertile field” and the best way to face crises.

Pandemic

Rodrigo Pacheco recently praised Portugal’s role in combating the coronavirus pandemic. However, he criticized Brazil on the same issue, saying that “there were mistakes in confronting” the outbreak in the country. On the positive side, he highlighted the role of the National Congress during the health crisis, saying that “there were successes” as well. “The Congress is an absolutely independent Power in relation to the Executive and the Judiciary”, he made a point of emphasizing during the lecture.

Pacheco, who specializes in International Economic Criminal Law at the Brazilian Institute of Criminal Economic Sciences, emphasized the approval by the Legislative in recent years of several important projects for the country, citing the Social Security and labor reforms. “The Legislative gave strong support to the federal government in vaccination to face the pandemic,” he said.

Commenting on the creation of emergency aid in 2020, which was granted to 68 million Brazilians, the president of the Senate considered that the fiscal deficit caused by the measure was “justifiable”. “Against this, not even the market, which is so sensitive, has reacted”, he recalled. Pacheco took the opportunity to remember that the aid was reissued in 2021 based on the Constitution Amendment Proposal (PEC) 109, presented by the Senate.

know more

+ Video: Because of debt, a woman throws gasoline and sets fire to an elderly person

+ 3-year-old child that Danni Suzuki rescued dies; actress laments

+ MMA fighter undergoes surgery to remove testicle after knee knee

+ Scientists discover causes of Alzheimer’s progression in the brain

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence