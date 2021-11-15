In the scoresheet of Flu x Palmeiras, referee blames Deyverson for confusion

After the end of the match between Fluminense and Palmeiras, yesterday (14), for the Campeonato Brasileiro — with a 2-1 victory for Tricolor Carioca —, the players of both teams got involved in a generalized mess, which culminated in the expulsion of Fred and Deyverson, both getting the second yellow card. David Braz was also yellowed after the move.

In the summary, referee Caio Max Augusto Vieira indicated Deyverson as responsible for the disturbance. In the text, the referee reported two conflicts in a row, both involving the striker from Palmeira, classified as the “main cause” of the confusion.

“After the end of the game, he pushes his opponent, Mr. Frederico Chaves Guedes, nº 09, in a continuous act to the 1st conflict, starting a new one. He continues, persistently, provoking his opponents with gestures, being the main cause of the conflict After being expelled, he immediately left for his dressing room, led by his companions,” he reported in the summary.

Fred complains to referee Caio Max Augusto Vieira during Fluminense’s 2-1 victory over Palmeiras Image: REUTERS

Caio Max Augusto Vieira also recorded in the scoresheet that he was cursed by Fred after applying the second yellow card to the Fluminense player, who had already been warned in the same way during the match for a tougher foul.

“After the end of the game, he pushes his opponent, Mr. Deyverson Brum Silva, nº 16, in a continuous act to the 1st conflict, starting a 2nd conflict, continuing persistently, provoking his opponent with gestures and words. After being expelled, he clapped his hands ironically in my direction, uttering the following words: “You wimp, you wimp!” Being restrained by his companions, he insisted on coming towards me,” explained the referee.

Situation of teams in Brasileirão

The victory brought Fluminense closer to the G6, the group of teams that qualifies for the Libertadores. Now, the tricolor team has 45 points and is in eighth place, four points behind Fortaleza, the sixth.

Palmeiras, in turn, with 58 points, dropped to third place, surpassed by Flamengo, which reached 60.