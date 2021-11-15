In the US, 4.4 million people left their jobs in September

Hiring sign in front of a Fedex store. Photo: Getty Images.

According to the survey, the number for September is higher than for August, when 4.3 million left their jobs;

In effect, many companies are struggling to get employees and keep them in jobs;

In the report released, 6.6% of workers in the accommodation and food sectors resigned in September.

US layoffs hit a record high in September, with about 4.4 million Americans leaving their jobs.

Among some of the reasons behind the stampede are proposals for better jobs and the growth of Covid-19 cases in some regions of the country, putting pressure, for example, on the need for child care and the safety of employees.

Read too:

According to a monthly survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released on Friday (12), the number is higher than the previous record of August, when 4.3 million people left their jobs, or around 2, 9% of the workforce.

By comparison, before the first major wave of Covid-19 in February 2020, 2.3% had quit.

In effect, many companies are desperate to hire new employees and keep them in employment, thus increasing budgets to pay higher wages, and creating what is considered the “friendliest” work situation in the country’s recent history.

The strong stock market, coupled with stimulus checks and other benefits, helped workers grow their own savings, enabling them to quit unwanted jobs and even retire.

Keep reading

In the report released, 6.6% of workers in the accommodation and food sectors resigned in September, above any other area.

Meanwhile, the fields with the highest percentages also include commerce, transport and public services, as well as retail, leisure and hospitality. There are also arts, entertainment and dining areas.

Information is from Bloomberg.