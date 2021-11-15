India and China’s ‘maneuver’ in defense of coal that weakened final COP26 deal | Cop 26

The reason is that, in the final stretch of negotiations on the agreement, the two Asian countries pressed for a key change in the text, in the passage that spoke of the gradual abandonment of the use of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels. Rather than committing to speeding up the “elimination”, the final version of the agreement talks about speeding up the “reduction” of these highly polluting sources of energy.

COP26: Representatives from nearly 200 countries approve historic global climate deal

This has caused environmentalists and analysts to see a weakening in the final COP agreement, potentially making it more difficult to control greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.

The president of COP26, Alok Sharma, even said that India and China would have to be accountable to the countries most subject to global warming (the case of small islands whose territory is shrinking amid rising sea levels).

“I’m going to call on everyone (countries) to do more. But with regard to what happened yesterday (Saturday), China and India will have to explain themselves and explain what they did to the countries most vulnerable to the climate,” Sharma told the BBC program Andrew Marr Show, adding, however, that “I wouldn’t describe what we did yesterday as a failure – it was a historic achievement.”

At a press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, Sharma adopted a more accommodating tone, saying that he “cuts down (the use of coal) before eliminating” and reiterating that it is the first time in history that an agreement has been reached. climate mentions ambitions related to coal reduction.

In the same interview, Boris Johnson said the conference brought a “watershed” agreement that will be the “death sentence for coal power”. But despite the conference’s achievements, it has a “disappointed tone,” added the prime minister.

“Those for whom climate change is already a matter of life and death, who can only watch as their islands sink, their farmland turns to desert, whose homes are destroyed by storms, these people demanded a high level of ambition. of the conference,” he declared.

“While many of us were willing to do this, the same was not true for everyone,” added the prime minister, not explicitly mentioning India and China. “Unfortunately that’s the nature of diplomacy. We can lobby, persuade, encourage, but we can’t force sovereign nations to do what they don’t want to. In the end, it’s up to them, and they should back it up.”

At the same time, Johnson said the difficult goal of keeping global warming below 1.5°C (agreed on at the previous climate conference in Paris-2015) “is still alive”.

Coal, a major emitter of greenhouse gases, is still a substantial energy source in countries like India and China – the latter burns more coal than the rest of the world combined.

BBC China correspondent Stephen McDonell confirms that the Sino-Indian alliance for the last-minute change to the text has been seen as a drain on those hoping for a more ambitious outcome in Glasgow.

But he points out that, internally, the Chinese government already knows it will have to reduce its dependence on coal as an energy source – the crucial question for Beijing is how quickly this will be done.

Beijing’s argument, says McDonell, is that developed countries are responsible for most of the global warming today, and have become rich in the process. So, this argument continues, developed countries should be more tolerant of countries like China.

Although there was disappointment on the part of environmentalists, many emphasize the historic character of the conference that ended this Saturday.

“This is the first time that a decision at the Climate Convention explicitly recognizes the need to transition from fossil fuels to renewables. We had already seen proposals in this regard in drafts of previous decisions, such as the Paris Agreement itself, but they did not survive in text Natalie Unsterstell, climate policy expert and member of the Climate Finance Group for Latin America and the Caribbean, told BBC News Brazil.

“It’s a direct reflection that fossil fuels are losing their social license, that is, their license to exist.”

The international executive director of the environmental NGO Greenpeace, Jennifer Morgan, said the agreement “is timid, it’s weak, and the 1.5°C target is on the edge of survival, but the signal that the coal age has been sent out is coming to an end. And that matters.”