India and China’s ‘maneuver’ in defense of coal that weakened final COP26 deal

coal power station

Countries like India and China are still highly dependent on coal

The outcome of the COP26 climate conference, which ended on Saturday (13/11) in Glasgow (United Kingdom) with an agreement signed by nearly 200 countries, has placed India and China under the spotlight.

The reason is that, in the final stretch of negotiations on the agreement, the two Asian countries pressed for a key change in the text, in the passage that spoke of the gradual abandonment of the use of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels. Rather than committing to speeding up the “elimination”, the final version of the agreement talks about speeding up the “reduction” of these highly polluting sources of energy.

This has caused environmentalists and analysts to see a weakening in the final COP agreement, potentially making it more difficult to control greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.

The president of COP26, Alok Sharma, even said that India and China would have to be accountable to the countries most subject to global warming (the case of small islands whose territory is shrinking amid rising sea levels).