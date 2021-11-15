INSS will change the payroll loan margin and its limit will be changed

Retirees and pensioners of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) have a greater margin to get payroll-deductible loans. Initially, it was a Provisional Measure (MP) and later became a law in March 2021, but it will come to an end on the day December 31th.

Currently, retirees and pensioners can contract credit with a margin of 35% for payroll and 5% for credit card:

The insured can use approximately 40% of the benefit balance to contract payroll loans;

Of this 40%, around 35% are for payroll-deductible loans and 5% for credit use;

Changes in hiring in 2022

On January 1, 2022, the contract will be as follows:

The insured may use 35% the balance available in the INSS for payroll;

of those 35%, 30% are for taking out a loan and 5% for credit card use

The law also allows for the suspension of installments for contracting loans for four months, without changing the amount and interest rate.

How does payroll loans work?

Payroll-deductible loan installments are not collected by discounting a current account or through a bank slip, as in other types of loans. The discount is made directly from the INSS benefit for retirees and pensioners or from the salary of public or private employees.

The amount available for contracting in the payroll loan must be within the maximum salary amount that can be committed for the payment of monthly fees.

Documentation required to hire the INSS payroll

ID

CPF

updated proof of residence

most recent proof of income

Phone number

Scams almost always happen, when criminals get in touch by phone, forward some message on whatsapp. This message contains your name, CPF, contract value and operation simulation.

If you ask to send it by e-mail and a contact to return, they will send it, but they do not have face-to-face service, which is a point to be suspicious.

How to block the INSS payroll loan?

On the My INSS app or website there is an option for the beneficiary to block the taking of payroll-deductible loans.

Access My INSS (through the website https://meu.inss.gov.br or application):

– Login with CPF and password;

– On the home screen, click on “See more”, under the menu “Other services”;

– Select the option “Loan (locking/unlocking)”;

– Click on “Forward” and, on the next screen, again on “Forward”;

– Inform your personal and social security data;

– In option 2 (where it reads “Check the option you want below”), click on “Block for loan”;

– At the end of the process, go to “Next”.