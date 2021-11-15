Inter lineup: Aguirre starts preparation for the game against Cuiabá with several embezzlements | International

After victory over Athletico-PR, Inter started on Monday the preparation for the game against Cuiabá. Coach Diego Aguirre will have a series of absences for the match at Arena Pantanal, with most of the absences in the defensive system.
The list of problems starts with Daniel, who remains away because of a crack in his rib. The goalkeeper is still undergoing treatment, with no return forecast. Marcelo Lomba, of praised performances, continues as the titleholder. Taison is also likely to lose the next game in shoulder dislocation recovery.
Paulo Victor is one of the new features for the game against Cuiabá — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter
In training this second at the CT at Parque Gigante, Aguirre began to look at alternatives for the rest of the embezzlement – Cuesta, Moisés and Mauricio are low for the third yellow card. The players who participated in most of the match against Athletico-PR performed physical recovery activities.
The technical committee led a stronger work, with the ball, for those who did not play last Saturday, and looked at the alternatives for the composition of the team in the next round. The left side of the defense will be totally reserve, with Paulo Victor as an option for the lateral and Kaique Rocha and Mercado disputing the place of Victor Cuesta.
The tendency is that Rodrigo Lindoso will also be left out of the match this Wednesday. The defensive midfielder limped out in the first half against Athletico-PR, and the young Johnny played an outstanding role alongside Dourado.
Edenilson’s situation will also be assessed in the coming days. The shirt 8 is with the Brazilian team and if it does not show high physical wear, it will be able to enter the field. Yuri Alberto, after serving suspension, returns to the starting lineup.
Inter’s probable team has: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Kaique Rocha (Market), Paulo Victor; Rodrigo Dourado, Johnny, Edenilson, Palacios and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.