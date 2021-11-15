Interlagos has a record attendance of 182,000 people at the São Paulo GP

Blue sky is the setting for Interlagos this Sunday in the São Paulo F1 GP (Photo: Fernando Silva/Grand Prix)

The race held in Interlagos this Sunday (14) has several nuances. Not only was Hamilton and Verstappen’s race on track notable, with Lewis Hamilton’s re-run from tenth to victory, but so was the TV ratings and audience data. It was the biggest audience presence in the history of Formula 1 at Interlagos. According to official information from the track, 181,711 people were present in the stands over the three days of the weekend.

After two years away from Brazil, the event returned this year with a new name. It was the first edition of the event as a São Paulo GP, no longer a Brazilian GP, ​​as it was between the beginning of the 1970s and 2019.

Interlagos receives a large audience this weekend (Photo: Carl de Souza/AFP)

The number exceeds the expectations of the CEO of the São Paulo GP, Alan Adler, who stated in an exclusive interview with BIG PRIZE, which was 150 thousand spectators.

The result of the race stirred up the possibilities of the championship, which was already heading into the hands of Max Verstappen. Now, however, Hamilton is only 14 points behind and still pulsating in contention.

Formula 1 returns next week, in Losail, straight from the Qatar GP.

Lewis Hamilton and the Brazilian flag (Video: Reproduction/F1 TV)

