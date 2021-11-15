Internet goes wild with ‘explicit’ make out by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at friend’s wedding – Monet

+



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Photo: Reddit reproduction)

It is not new that Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker are caught making public displays of affection – including some ‘hotter’ ones, with the right silly hand. Social media goes wild when the two share a more daring post, showing the passion of the famous, who recently got engaged.

However, netizens thought that the socialite and the drummer went too far when a video produced at the wedding of a friend of the two fell on the net (check at the end of the text).

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Photo: instagram reproduction)

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters was sitting barefoot on the lap of the Blink-182 musician at friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportellaen’s wedding reception, when the pop-punk band’s classic “All the Small Things” began to play in the background. . The public display of affection – considered explicit by many – took place on a sofa next to the dance floor, and attracted the attention of guests. One of them even danced ‘together’ with the couple.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Photo: instagram reproduction)

Barker, smiling, looked into Kourtney’s eyes as he held her butt, a gesture that practically became ‘the couple’s trademark’. The scene was first posted on Instagram’s girlwithnojob gossip page and ended up on a forum on the social network Reddit, where it started to receive comments from the heaviest. “The shame of others hit the roof and my body physically shrank,” wrote one user. “I always think they couldn’t be more shaken and continue to amaze me,” another agreed. “Oh no, why is she having sex with him in public, let alone someone’s wedding?” a user asked.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

Earlier, Kourtney shared a series of photos of her and Barker going to the wedding. She wore a fitted black dress with a shoulder strap for the occasion and Barker looked exceptionally elegant in a tuxedo. “Heading to the chapel,” wrote the socialite.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Photo: reddit reproduction)

Kris Jenner, Kourtney’s mom, has already commented on how embarrassed she is when her daughter and Barker heat up when they start making out, saying it makes her want to hide in a closet when things get too explicit. “Well, you feel like you are, you know, they’re the only two people in the room, and we almost don’t know what to do with us,” Jenner, 65, spoke of guest appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show. “Like I’m looking for a closet to hide in and a place to go then. But they’re, you know, they’re at this stage, and it’s really, really special, and I’m really excited. He’s really cute.” the mother-in-law.

