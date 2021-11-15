Is the Boeing 767 MAX arriving? Manufacturer evaluates new engine for 767 freighter





During interviews prior to the Dubai Airshow 2021, Boeing sales manager Ihssane Mounir revealed to partner website Aviacionline that the manufacturer will not launch the cargo version of the Boeing 777X at the event, assuming they are not ready to launch the model. . On the other hand, the executive confessed that there are studies to modernize the Boeing 767 as another option in the cargo transport market.

For much of 2021, Airbus and Boeing flirted with several companies to support the launch of freighter versions of the Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 777X, taking advantage of the boom in the movement of goods through electronic commerce. At the same time, ICAO has given an ultimatum to several older generation models, where, in 2027, new emissions rules will come into effect, putting an end to aircraft such as the DC-8, MD-11, DC-10 or Boeing 747 plus old ones.

This should motivate manufacturers to accelerate the development of new freighters for their shelves.

While Airbus is sticking with the idea of ​​the A350F, even without having any official order for it, the American manufacturer appears to be in no hurry to announce a 777XF. Although Boeing has to “face” at first, taking into account the promising project to convert the 777-300ER from passengers to cargo, called the “Big Twin”, in the future, this logic may no longer be true, as the A350 is built on a newer platform.

There is no secret and Boeing will certainly have to move.

Meanwhile, the novelty is on the Boeing 767. According to Mounir, the manufacturer is evaluating the possibility of improving the engine of the Boeing 767 (still being manufactured for military versions – such as KC-46A – and freighter), to meet the needs of regulations proposed by ICAO. This would give a survival and could attract new customers to the established model, although it serves a different segment of the 777.

The 767 MAX nomenclature, mentioned above, is only figurative, referring to the re-motorization of the model.



