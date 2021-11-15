Is today! Check out EVERYTHING you need to know about “MTV EMA 2021”!

Hits, talent and killer looks? That’s what we have for today! The 28th edition of the MTV EMA (MTV Europe Music Awards), a traditional European music award, takes place this Sunday (14), in Papp László Budapest Sportaréna, in Hungary, and promises a lot! In addition to having Saweetie as the evening’s presenter, the event will feature performances by big names from the international music scene. Among the nominees, who stood out in the edition was the muse Justin Bieber.
After rocking the pop world with the incredible “Justice”, his 9th studio album, Justin Bieber competes in eight categories, including the most important of the night, such as “Artist Of The Year”, “Song of the Year” and “Clip of the Year ”, as well as “Best Pop Artist”, “Best Collab” and “Best Fans”. Next, we have TikTok reigning star Doja Cat and rapper Lil Nas X, both with six nominations each, followed by Brit Ed Sheeran and newcomers Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI, who have five nominations each.
The traditional local categories are still present at the “EMA” and, with this, the ceremony will recognize the best artists from different regions around the world. For the award for “Best Brazilian Artist”, compete Anitta, Luísa Sonza, Ludmilla, Manu Gavassi and Pabllo Vittar. Who will win this year?! We are curious to find out…
Gavassi, in addition to competing for the trophy, will also be responsible for representing Brazil at the event, and will present one of the night’s categories. In addition to her, other international celebrities such as Rita Ora, Winnie Harlow, Ryan Tedder, Drew McIntyre, Olly Alexander and Joel Corry will also be responsible for delivering the awards.
The evening’s presenter, Saweeetie, in addition to running the entire event, promised many surprises – including a live performance. “Anything can happen at the MTV EMA. The EMA celebrates the universal language of music for all the world to see and I can’t wait to introduce it because I have my surprises!”, said the rapper. OMG!
Check out everything you need to know below so that you don’t miss any part of the event:
Which? MTV Europe Music Awards 2021.
When? Sunday, November 14th.
What time does it starts? From 5:00 pm (GMT), directly from Budapest, Hungary, broadcast live by MTV Brasil and the free streaming platform Pluto TV. But you can follow the coverage by the networks of the hugogloss.com!
And the pre-show? At 4 pm (Brasilia time), the broadcaster and platform will show the pre-show, straight from the red carpet.
Who will present the ceremony? American Saweetie, voice of “My Type”, will host the night and, in addition to commanding the ceremony, will also perform live.
Who will present the awards? Manu Gavassi, Rita Ora, Winnie Harlow, Ryan Tedder, Drew McIntyre, Olly Alexander and Joel Corry are some of those who will make special appearances during the presentation of the award categories.
Who is on the performance list? Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, YUNGBLUD, Griff, girl in red, OneRepublic, Maluma, Måneskin and Kim Petras will be responsible for stirring the audience!
Check out the complete list of nominations for the MTV EMA 2021:
Artist of the Year
cat doja
Ed Sheeran
Justin bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
clip of the year
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon-Peaches
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Card B – Wild Side
Taylor Swift – Willow
song of the year
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon-Peaches
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
best rock artist
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
imagine Dragons
Kings of Leon
måneskin
The Killers
Best Alternative Artist
Halsey
Lord
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD
Best Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
joel corry
marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Push Artist
24KGoldn
Foushé
girl in red
griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINT JHN
The Kid LAROI
Best Collab
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – Girl Like Me
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best group
BTS
imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
little mix
måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Latin Artist
bad bunny
J. Balvin
maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalia
Shakira
clip for a cause
Billie Eilish – Your Power
Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil
girl in red – Serotonin
HER – Fight For You
Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
best K-pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSE
TWICE
Best Brazilian Artist
anitta
Luisa Sonza
Ludmilla
Manu Gavassi
Pablo Vittar