Is today! Check out EVERYTHING you need to know about “MTV EMA 2021”!

Hits, talent and killer looks? That’s what we have for today! The 28th edition of the MTV EMA (MTV Europe Music Awards), a traditional European music award, takes place this Sunday (14), in Papp László Budapest Sportaréna, in Hungary, and promises a lot! In addition to having Saweetie as the evening’s presenter, the event will feature performances by big names from the international music scene. Among the nominees, who stood out in the edition was the muse Justin Bieber.

After rocking the pop world with the incredible “Justice”, his 9th studio album, Justin Bieber competes in eight categories, including the most important of the night, such as “Artist Of The Year”, “Song of the Year” and “Clip of the Year ”, as well as “Best Pop Artist”, “Best Collab” and “Best Fans”. Next, we have TikTok reigning star Doja Cat and rapper Lil Nas X, both with six nominations each, followed by Brit Ed Sheeran and newcomers Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI, who have five nominations each.

The traditional local categories are still present at the “EMA” and, with this, the ceremony will recognize the best artists from different regions around the world. For the award for “Best Brazilian Artist”, compete Anitta, Luísa Sonza, Ludmilla, Manu Gavassi and Pabllo Vittar. Who will win this year?! We are curious to find out…

Gavassi, in addition to competing for the trophy, will also be responsible for representing Brazil at the event, and will present one of the night’s categories. In addition to her, other international celebrities such as Rita Ora, Winnie Harlow, Ryan Tedder, Drew McIntyre, Olly Alexander and Joel Corry will also be responsible for delivering the awards.

The evening’s presenter, Saweeetie, in addition to running the entire event, promised many surprises – including a live performance. “Anything can happen at the MTV EMA. The EMA celebrates the universal language of music for all the world to see and I can’t wait to introduce it because I have my surprises!”, said the rapper. OMG!

Check out everything you need to know below so that you don’t miss any part of the event:

Which? MTV Europe Music Awards 2021.

When? Sunday, November 14th.

What time does it starts? From 5:00 pm (GMT), directly from Budapest, Hungary, broadcast live by MTV Brasil and the free streaming platform Pluto TV. But you can follow the coverage by the networks of the hugogloss.com!

And the pre-show? At 4 pm (Brasilia time), the broadcaster and platform will show the pre-show, straight from the red carpet.

Who will present the ceremony? American Saweetie, voice of “My Type”, will host the night and, in addition to commanding the ceremony, will also perform live.

Who will present the awards? Manu Gavassi, Rita Ora, Winnie Harlow, Ryan Tedder, Drew McIntyre, Olly Alexander and Joel Corry are some of those who will make special appearances during the presentation of the award categories.

Who is on the performance list? Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, YUNGBLUD, Griff, girl in red, OneRepublic, Maluma, Måneskin and Kim Petras will be responsible for stirring the audience!

Check out the complete list of nominations for the MTV EMA 2021:

Artist of the Year

cat doja

Ed Sheeran

Justin bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

clip of the year

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon-Peaches

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Card B – Wild Side

Taylor Swift – Willow

song of the year

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon-Peaches

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

best pop artist

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

best rock artist

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

imagine Dragons

Kings of Leon

måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative Artist

Halsey

Lord

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

joel corry

marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Push Artist

24KGoldn

Foushé

girl in red

griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINT JHN

The Kid LAROI

Best Collab

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – Girl Like Me

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best group

BTS

imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

little mix

måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Latin Artist

bad bunny

J. Balvin

maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalia

Shakira

clip for a cause

Billie Eilish – Your Power

Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil

girl in red – Serotonin

HER – Fight For You

Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

best K-pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSE

TWICE

Best Brazilian Artist

anitta

Luisa Sonza

Ludmilla

Manu Gavassi

Pablo Vittar