Japanese princess married to commoner moves to one-bedroom apartment

A former member of Japanese royalty, Princess Mako had to abdicate her royal office after marrying the commoner Kei Komuro. In October, they sealed the union without having the luxury and traditional matrimonial rites of the country. According to the Daily Mail, the couple will continue their life together free from ostentation. As the tabloid published, the pair moved to a modest apartment in New York. The rented place has only one bedroom.

The lovebirds preferred to leave Japan after the turmoil resulting from the princess’ resignation. They chose to settle in the Big Apple, the city where Kei will start working as a lawyer in a renowned firm. The couple arrived in New York this Sunday (11/14) and had to be escorted by Japanese security guards to leave John F. Kennedy International Airport. Kei and Mako’s new home has only one bed, according to press reports.

Princess Mako’s wedding Princess Mako and Kei KomuroNicolas Datiche – Pool/Getty Images Princess Mako’s wedding Princess Mako had to abdicate her royal status to seal her union with Kei Komuro Nicolas Datiche – Pool/Getty Images Princess Mako’s wedding Details of Mako and Kei’s Wedding Ceremony Nicolas Datiche – Pool/Getty Images Princess Mako’s wedding The couple greets those present at the wedding ceremony Nicolas Datiche – Pool/Getty Images princess mako She abdicated to life of luxury in the Japanese imperial familyNicolas Datiche – Pool/Getty Images Princess Mako’s wedding They got married this Tuesday (10/26)Pool/Getty Images 0

As revealed by the media, Mako does not want to maintain ties with relatives, which is why he refused the payment of 140 million yen, the equivalent of BRL 6.71 million. The princess was entitled to the fortune for leaving the nucleus of the Japanese imperial family. The information was provided by palace officials. The sources say she wants to find a job in New York as soon as possible.

Earlier this month, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that Kei Komuro even failed the New York State Bar Association exam. The test result was posted this Friday (12/11) and the name of the commoner did not appear among the successful candidates. According to the television network. Kei intends to continue his studies and should take the test again in February.

Sayonara Japan! Princess Mako and husband Kei Komuro jet out of Tokyo as they begin married life in New York https://t.co/HabEZUN2e1 pic.twitter.com/2AiXldjYoJ — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 14, 2021

Destined to marry some prince or personage with royal titles, Mako met her husband at the International Christian University in Japan in 2012. They got engaged in 2017. The longtime romance almost reached the altar in 2018, but it had to be postponed because some Japanese conservatives believed that the lawyer was not a worthy partner for the imperial family member.

To learn more, follow the column’s Instagram profile.