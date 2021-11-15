Jeffrey Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell complains about food in jail and rat in prison | World

Ghislaine Maxwell, a socialite who dated Jeffrey Epstein and was his partner for years, complained about the food in jail and prison guards across the United States who stand and stare at her when she takes a shower. Maxwell gave an interview to the newspaper “Mail on Sunday” which was published on Sunday (14).

She was arrested in 2020 for grooming girls who were abused by Epstein.

Epstein was arrested and died in jail in August 2019.

Maxwell is an heiress to a man who owned newspapers.

She complained about life in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center. She claims that conditions are bad and that there is a rat standing beside a sewer opening in her cell.

“I used to go to the bathroom with an unprotected sewer and a friendly rat visited frequently. I warned the guards, but nothing happened until the mouse came back and attacked a guard who screamed in terror. Finally the drain was covered.”.

She complains about being put in solitary confinement the entire time, and says that she stopped taking a shower because of the guards, who would stand next to her, watching her as she bathed.

She also complained about the food: “I didn’t eat a nutritious meal all the time. I couldn’t sleep with the lights off, fluorescent lights hurt my eyes, and I couldn’t sleep uninterrupted.”

She said she is weak, frail, tired and has no stamina. “I don’t even have shoes that can be worn properly. They give me rotten food, an apple had worms,” he said.